Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 12/4/2022

The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC (DFIN) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is a global risk and compliance solutions company. It provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software, technology-enabled services and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds and others. Its segments include Capital Markets-Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies-Software Solutions (IC-SS) and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM). CM-SS segment provides software solutions to public and private companies. CM-CCM segment provides technology-enabled services and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies. IC-SS segment provides software solutions that enable clients to store and manage compliance and regulatory information. IC-CCM segment provides its investment company clients tech-enabled services to prepare and file registration forms and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC

Full Guru Analysis for DFIN>

Full Factor Report for DFIN>

HP INC (HPQ) is a large-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HP Inc. is a global provider of personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors. Its segments include Personal Systems, Printing and Corporate Investments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial and consumer desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), workstations, thin clients, commercial mobility devices, retail point-of-sale (POS) systems, displays and peripherals, software, support and services. The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, services and solutions. The Printing segment is also focused on graphics and three-dimensional (3D) imaging solutions in the commercial and industrial markets. The Corporate Investments segment includes HP Labs and certain business incubation and investment projects.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HP INC

Full Guru Analysis for HPQ>

Full Factor Report for HPQ>

EVERTEC INC (EVTC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EVERTEC, Inc. is a transaction processing company. The Company provides a range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business process management services. The Company operates through three segments: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. As of December 31, 2016, it managed a system of electronic payment networks that processed over two billion transactions annually. It offers a range of services for core bank processing, cash processing and technology outsourcing. It owns and operates the ATH network, which is a personal identification number (PIN) debit network in Latin America. It serves a range of financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with solutions that enable them to issue, process and accept transactions securely. The Company's range of services spans the entire transaction processing value chain and includes a range of front-end customer-facing solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of EVERTEC INC

Full Guru Analysis for EVTC>

Full Factor Report for EVTC>

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC. (KLIC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. Its segments include Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, hybrid and electronic assembly solutions to semiconductor device manufacturers, device manufacturers (IDMs), outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers (OSATs), other electronics manufacturers and automotive electronics suppliers. The APS segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of a variety of tools for a broad range of semiconductor packaging applications, spare parts, equipment repair, maintenance and servicing, training services, refurbishment, and upgrades for its equipment. It serves the automotive and communications markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC.

Full Guru Analysis for KLIC>

Full Factor Report for KLIC>

RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES INC (REZI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Resideo Technologies, Inc. is a provider of security solutions primarily in residential environments. The Company operates through two segments: Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions segment consists of comfort, security, residential thermal (RTS) products and solutions. Its offerings include temperature and humidity control, thermal water and air solutions, as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software. ADI Global Distribution segment is the wholesale distributor of low-voltage security products including intrusion, telecom, network and audio-video (AV), access control and video products and participates in the broader related markets of smart home, fire, access control, power, audio, ProAV, networking, communications, wire and cable, enterprise connectivity, and structured wiring products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES INC

Full Guru Analysis for REZI>

Full Factor Report for REZI>

More details on Validea's Joel Greenblatt strategy

Joel Greenblatt Stock Ideas

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.