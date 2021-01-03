Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On David Dreman - 1/3/2021

The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. (BIO) is a large-cap value stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures and supplies the life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry and other markets with a range of products and systems used to separate chemical and biological materials and to identify, analyze and purify their components. The Company operates through two segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. Life Science segment markets and develops, manufactures and markets approximately 6,000 reagents, apparatus and laboratory instruments. Its products are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes and food testing regimes. Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits and specialized quality controls that serve clinical laboratories in the global diagnostics market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.

MOMO INC (ADR) (MOMO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Momo Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates Momo, a mobile-based social networking platform. The Company's Momo platform includes its Momo mobile application and a range of related features, functionalities, tools and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. Momo users can maintain their relationships through its private and group communication tools, content creation and sharing functions, as well as the offline social activities promoted on its platform. It also offers live music and entertainment broadcasts on its Momo platform. The Momo mobile application, which is available on android, iPhone operating system (iOS) and Windows platforms, enables users to establish social relationships based on locations and interests. Momo offers a personal way for users to discover people nearby, and the Company facilitates the connecting, communicating, interacting, and content sharing with others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MOMO INC (ADR)

CHINA MOBILE LTD. (ADR) (CHL) is a large-cap value stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: China Mobile Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in telecommunication and related businesses. Its main businesses include Mobile businesses, Wireline Broadband businesses and Internet of Things (IoT) businesses. Mobile businesses include two categories of services. Voice services include local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, roaming services and voice value-added services. Data services include short message services and multimedia message services, wireless data traffic services and application and information services, such as Mobile Music, Mobile Reading and Mobile Video, among others. Wireline Broadband businesses include the provision of wireline broadband and related services. The Company also provides customer services, including phone bill enquiry, among others. The Company mainly operates businesses in Mainland China.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CHINA MOBILE LTD. (ADR)

INTEL CORPORATION (INTC) is a large-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies. Its segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Mobileye, Programmable Solutions Group (PSG) and All Other. CCG segment includes platforms designed for end user form factors, focusing on segments of two in one, thin and light, commercial and gaming, and adjacencies. DCG segment includes workload-optimization platforms for compute, storage and network functions. IOTG segment includes high-performance compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications in market segments. NSG segment provides memory and storage products based on Intel Optane technology and Intel three dimensional (3D) NAND technology. Mobileye segment provides driving assistance and automation solutions. PSG segment includes programmable semiconductors, primarily FPGAs and Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INTEL CORPORATION

XEROX HOLDINGS CORP (XRX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Xerox Holdings Corporation is a provider of digital print technology and related solutions. The Company has capabilities in imaging and printing, data analytics, and the development of secure and automated solutions to help customers improve productivity. The Company's primary offerings span three main areas: Managed Document Services, Workplace Solutions and Graphic Communications. Its Managed Document Services offerings help customers, ranging from small businesses to global enterprises, optimize their printing and related document workflow and business processes. Managed Document Services includes the document outsourcing business, as well as a set of communication and marketing solutions. The Company's Workplace Solutions and Graphic Communications products and solutions support the work processes of its customers by providing them with printing and communications infrastructure.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of XEROX HOLDINGS CORP

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

