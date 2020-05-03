Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 5/3/2020

The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

METHODE ELECTRONICS INC. (MEI) is a small-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Methode Electronics, Inc. (Methode) is a manufacturer of component and subsystem devices. The Company designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, radio remote control, electronic, wireless and sensing technologies. The Company operates through segments, including Automotive, Interface, Power Products and Other. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, lighting systems and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Interface segment provides a range of copper and fiber-optic interface and interface solutions. The Power Products segment manufactures braided flexible cables, current-carrying laminated bus devices, custom power-product assemblies, such as PowerRail solution, high-current low voltage flexible power cabling systems and powder coated bus bars. The Other segment includes medical devices, inverters and battery systems, and insulated gate bipolar transistor solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC. (WCC) is a small-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: WESCO International, Inc. is a distributor of products and provider of supply chain management and logistics services used in industrial, construction, utility and commercial, institutional and government (CIG) markets. The Company is a provider of electrical, industrial and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) products, construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls and motors. The Company provides customers a portfolio of solutions within a range of service categories, including construction, e-commerce, energy and sustainability, engineering services, production support, safety and security, supply chain optimization, training and working capital.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD (HOLI) is a small-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a provider of automation and control technologies, and products. The Company's segments include Industrial Automation (IA), Rail Transportation (rail), Mechanical and Electrical (M&E), and Miscellaneous. Its technologies are applied through its industrial automation solution suite, including the Distributed Control Systems, Programmable Logic Controller, Real-time Management Information System, HolliAS Asset Management System, Operator Training System, Batch Application Package, Advanced Process Control Package (HolliAS APC Suite), Safety Instrumentation System (SIS), railway signaling system of Train Control Center, Automatic Train Protection, Subway Supervisory and Control platform, nuclear power non-safety automation and control system HolliAs-NMS DCS and other products. It serves customers in the industrial, railway, subway, nuclear power, and mechanical and electronic industries in China, Southeast Asia, India, Europe and the Middle East.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

HEXCEL CORPORATION (HXL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hexcel Corporation is a composites company. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets lightweight, structural materials, including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered honeycomb and structures, for use in Commercial Aerospace, Space and Defense and Industrial markets. It operates in two segments: Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment consists of its carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines. The Engineered Products segment consists of lightweight structures, molded components, engineered core and honeycomb products with added functionality. Its products are used in a range of end applications, such as commercial and military aircraft, space launch vehicles and satellites, wind turbine blades, automotive, and recreational products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. (NSIT) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global information technology company. The Company provides its services to business of all sizes from small and medium-sized firms to enterprises, governments, schools and healthcare organizations. It defines, architects, implements and manages Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Company's new go-to-market messaging helps organizations manage their technology today and transform for tomorrow. Its offerings include services solutions offerings, hardware offerings and software offerings. Services solutions offerings include supply chain optimization, connected workforce solution, Cloud and data center transformation and digital Innovation. Its hardware offerings offers products from hundreds of manufacturers, including Cisco, HP Inc., Lenovo, Dell, HP, EMC, Apple and IBM. Its software offerings offer products from hundreds of publishers, including Microsoft, Adobe and VMware.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Benjamin Graham has returned 269.34% vs. 184.75% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

