Validea's Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 12/19/2021

The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

MEDIFAST INC (MED) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 99% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Medifast, Inc. (Medifast) is a sellers of weight loss, weight management and healthy living products all based on its formulas under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands. The Company's operations are conducted through its subsidiaries Jason Pharmaceuticals, Inc., OPTAVIA, LLC, Jason Enterprises, Inc., Jason Properties, LLC, Medifast Franchise Systems, Inc., Seven Crondall Associates, LLC, Corporate Events, Inc., OPTAVIA (Hong Kong) Limited, OPTAVIA (Singapore) PTE. LTD and OPTAVIA Health Consultation (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. The Company's product line includes approximately 137 consumable options, including, bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MEDIFAST INC

USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. (USNA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops and manufactures science-based nutritional and personal care products. Its product line includes USANA Nutritionals Optimizers, Essentials/CellSentials, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare and All Other. Its USANA Nutritionals Optimizers product line consists of supplements designed to meet individual health and nutritional needs. Its Essentials/CellSentials product line includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provides a total body nutrition for every age group beginning with children 13 months of age. Its Foods product line includes meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products that provides macro-nutrition. Its Personal Care and Skincare product line includes its science-based personal care products and Celavive, its skincare system. Its All Other product line includes materials and online tools that are designed to assist its associates in building their businesses and in marketing its products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC.

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. (ALGN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for dentistry, and exocad computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) software for dental laboratories and dental practitioners. It operates through two segments: Clear Aligner segment and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM services (Systems and Services) segment. The Clear Aligner segment consists of its Invisalign System, which includes Invisalign Full, Teen and Assist (Comprehensive Products), Invisalign Moderate, Lite and Express packages and Invisalign Go (Non-Comprehensive Products) and Vivera Retainers, along with its training and ancillary products for treating malocclusion (Non-Case). The Systems and Services segment consists of its iTero intraoral scanning systems, which includes a hardware platform and restorative or orthodontic software options, OrthoCAD services and ancillary products, as well as exocad's CAD/CAM software solution.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CHEMED CORPORATION (CHE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chemed Corporation purchases, operates, and divests subsidiaries engaged in diverse business activities. The Company operates through two segments: the VITAS segment and Roto-Rooter segment. The VITAS segment provides hospice and palliative care services to its patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy and volunteers. The Company's VITAS business is operated in the state of Florida. Roto-Rooter segment provides plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration and other related services to residential and commercial customers. Its services are provided through a network of company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees. The Company's subsidiaries include Chemed RT, Inc., Comfort Care Holdings Co., Comfort Care Holdings Co. and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CHEMED CORPORATION

ROCHE HOLDING AG (ADR) (RHHBY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Major Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Roche Holding AG (Roche) is a research-based healthcare company. The Company's operating businesses are organized into two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals Division consists of two business segments: Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chugai. The Diagnostics Division consists of four business areas: Diabetes Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Professional Diagnostics and Tissue Diagnostics. The Company develops medicines for various disease areas, including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and neuroscience. Its pharmaceutical products include Anaprox, Avastin, Bactrim, Bondronat, CellCept, Cotellic, Dilatrend, Dormicum, Invirase, Kadcyla, Kytril (Kevatril), Lariam, MabThera, Madopar, Neupogen, Pegasys, Perjeta, Pulmozyme, Rocaltrol, Rocephin and Roferon-A. The Company offers products for researchers, including cell analysis, gene expression, genome sequencing and nucleic acid purification.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ROCHE HOLDING AG (ADR)

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

