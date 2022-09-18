Validea's Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 9/18/2022

The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ABBOTT LABORATORIES (ABT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a diversified line of health care products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes gastroenterology products, women's health products, cardiovascular and metabolic products, pain and central nervous system products and respiratory drugs and vaccines. Its Diagnostic Products segment includes core laboratory systems in the areas of immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology, and transfusion medicine; molecular diagnostics polymerase chain reaction (PCR) instrument systems; point of care systems; rapid diagnostics lateral flow testing products, and informatics and automation solutions. Its Nutritional Products segment includes various forms of infant formula and follow-on formula, adult and other pediatric nutritional products and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ABBOTT LABORATORIES

DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC (DD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DuPont de Nemours, Inc. provides technology-based materials and solutions. The Company's segments include Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection and Mobility & Materials. Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of various materials and systems for a range of consumer electronics, including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries. Mobility & Materials segment provides engineering thermoplastics, elastomers, adhesives, silicone encapsulants, pastes, filaments and advanced films to engineers and designers in the transportation, electronics, renewable energy, industrial and consumer end-markets to enable systems solutions for demanding applications and environments. Water & Protection segment is focused on providing engineered products and integrated systems for a range of industries, including, worker safety, water purification and separation, transportation, energy, medical packaging and building materials.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC (DGX) is a large-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is a provider of diagnostic information services. The Company operates through DIS segment, which provides diagnostic information services to a range of customers, including patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks (IDNs), health plans, employers, accountable care organizations (ACOs) and direct contract entities (DCEs). It is also engaged in two business operations, Diagnostic Information Services, which develops and delivers diagnostic information services that provides insights to a range of customers, and the Diagnostic Solutions group includes its risk assessment services business, which offers solutions for insurers and its healthcare information technology businesses, which offers solutions for healthcare providers. The Company's services primarily are provided under the Quest Diagnostics brand, but it also provides services under other brands, including AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne and Quanum.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC

EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC (EBS) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. is a life sciences company focused on providing preparedness and response solutions addressing accidental, deliberate and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The Company is focused on five PHT categories: chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives (CBRNE); emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises (such as the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic); acute, emergency, and community care. Its business lines include Medical Countermeasures (MCM), Commercial and CDMO. MCM focuses primarily on procurement of MCM products and procured product candidates by domestic and international government customers. It provides solutions for public health threats through a portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics that it develops and manufactures for governments and consumers. The Company also offers a range of integrated contract development and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC

HOLOGIC, INC. (HOLX) is a large-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hologic, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products focused on women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The Diagnostics segment offers a range of diagnostics products, which are used primarily to aid in the screening and diagnosis of human diseases. The Breast Health segment offers a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology and surgery. The GYN Surgical segment offers a range of products, including its NovaSure Endometrial Ablation System and MyoSure Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal System as well as its Fluent Fluid Management system. The Skeletal Health segment offers products such as the Horizon DXA, a dual energy x-ray system, which evaluates bone density and performs body composition assessments, and the Fluoroscan Insight FD mini C-arm.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of HOLOGIC, INC.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

