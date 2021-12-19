Validea's Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 12/19/2021

The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC (DGX) is a large-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is a provider of diagnostic information services. The Company operates under two segments: Diagnostic Information Services and Diagnostic Solutions. The Diagnostic Information Services develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, providing insights that enables a range of customers, including patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks (IDNs), health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations (ACOs). Its Diagnostic Solutions group includes its risk assessment services business, which offers solutions for insurers, and its healthcare information technology businesses, which offers solutions for healthcare providers. The Company's services are provided under the Quest Diagnostics brand, and other brands, such as AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne, Quanum. It also helps in delivering diagnostic insights for COVID-19 and a range of other medical conditions for communities in South Florida.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC

EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC (EBS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is a life sciences company focused on providing civilian and military populations with a portfolio of preparedness and response products and solutions that address accidental, deliberate and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The Company is focused on five PHT categories: Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE); emerging infectious diseases (EID); travel health; emerging health crises; acute/emergency care; and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO). It operates through four business units, which includes three product business units: Vaccines, Devices, Therapeutics; and one services business unit: CDMO. The Company's contract development and manufacturing service offerings cover development services, drug substance manufacturing and drug product manufacturing across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries as well as the United States Government (USG) and non-Governmental organizations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC

HOLOGIC, INC. (HOLX) is a large-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hologic, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products focused on women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The Diagnostics segment offers a range of diagnostics products, which are used primarily to aid in the screening and diagnosis of human diseases. The Breast Health segment offers a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology and surgery. The GYN Surgical segment offers a range of products, including its NovaSure Endometrial Ablation System and MyoSure Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal System as well as its Fluent Fluid Management system. The Skeletal Health segment offers products such as the Horizon DXA, a dual energy x-ray system, which evaluates bone density and performs body composition assessments, and the Fluoroscan Insight FD mini C-arm.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of HOLOGIC, INC.

LABORATORY CORP. OF AMERICA HOLDINGS (LH) is a large-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that provides clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company's business segments include Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). Through its Dx and DD segments, the Company provides diagnostic, drug development and technology enabled solutions. The Company also supports clinical trial activity in approximately 100 countries through its industry central laboratory, preclinical, and clinical development businesses. Dx segment operates through a network of patient service centers, branches, rapid response laboratories, primary laboratories, and specialty laboratories. DD segment, which operates on a global scale. The Company serves a range of customers, including doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers. It also helps in delivering non-clinical testing services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of LABORATORY CORP. OF AMERICA HOLDINGS

MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE, INC. (VIVO) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a life science company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and distribution of diagnostic test kits, primarily for certain gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases and elevated blood lead levels. The Company's segments include Diagnostics and Life Science. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease products in Cincinnati, Ohio; Quebec City, Canada; and Modi' in, Israel. The segment also includes blood chemistry products in Billerica, Massachusetts and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad. The Life Science segment consists of manufacturing operations in Memphis, Tennessee; Boca Raton, Florida; London, England; and Luckenwalde, Germany; and the sale and distribution of bulk antigens, antibodies, polymerase chain reaction (PCR)/quantitative PCR (qPCR) reagents, nucleotides, and bioresearch reagents domestically and abroad.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE, INC.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

