Validea's Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 9/18/2022

The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC (AMPH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 73% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. The Company is primarily focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling generic and injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, as well as insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) products. Its segments include Finished pharmaceutical products and API products. The Finished pharmaceutical products segment manufactures, markets and distributes Primatene Mist, glucagon, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, epinephrine, various critical and non-critical care drugs, as well as certain contract manufacturing. The API segment manufactures and distributes recombinant human insulin API and porcine insulin API for external customers and internal product development. Primatene Mist is an epinephrine inhalation product, which is indicated for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma. Glucagon for injection emergency kit is indicated for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC

SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL INC (SWAV) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shockwave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (atherosclerosis) through its differentiated local delivery of sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque, which refer to as intravascular lithotripsy (IVL). Its products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD) includes Shockwave M5 IVL catheter (M5 catheter) and Shockwave S4 IVL catheter (S4 catheter). Its product for the treatment of coronary artery disease (CAD) is Shockwave C2 IVL catheter (C2 catheter). M5 catheter is a five-emitter catheter for use in its IVL System in medium vessels for the treatment of above-the-knee PAD. S4 catheter is a four-emitter catheter for use in its IVL System in small vessels for the treatment of below-the-knee PAD. C2 catheter is a two-emitter catheter for use in its IVL System for the treatment of CAD.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL INC

CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED (CORT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs that treat severe metabolic, oncologic and neuropsychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol. The Company operates through the discovery, development and commercialization of the pharmaceutical products segment. It has marketed Korlym (mifepristone) for the treatment of patients suffering from Cushing's syndrome. The Company's portfolio of selective cortisol modulators consists of four series totaling approximately 1,000 compounds. Its portfolio of selective cortisol modulators consists of relacorilant, exicorilant, dazucorilant and miricorilant. Its cortisol activity can be modulated by a drug that competes with cortisol as it attempts to bind to the glucocorticoid receptor (GR). The Company's ingredient, mifepristone, reduces the binding of excess cortisol to GR. Its compounds bind to GR but not the progesterone, estrogen, or androgen receptors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED

SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (SIGA) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SIGA Technologies, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company's lead product, TPOXX (oral TPOXX), is an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The Company does not have a manufacturing infrastructure and does not intend to develop one for the manufacture of TPOXX. It uses contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) to procure commercial raw materials and supplies, and to manufacture TPOXX. The Company's CMOs apply methods and controls in facilities, which are uses for manufacturing, processing, packaging, testing, analyzing and holding pharmaceuticals, which conform to current good manufacturing practices (cGMP), the standard set by the FDA for manufacture and storage of pharmaceuticals intended for human use. For the manufacture of oral TPOXX, the Company uses the four CMOs, namely W.R. Grace and Company; Powdersize, LLC; Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC, and Packaging Coordinators, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SENSUS HEALTHCARE INC (SRTS) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company is focused on providing non-invasive treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The Company uses a low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT). The Company incorporated SRT into its portfolio of treatment devices: the SRT-100, SRT-100 Plus and SRT-100 Vision. SRT-100, is a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers and other skin conditions such as keloids. The SRT-100 Vision provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. Its SRT-100 Plus offers remote diagnostics solutions, including operation tracking.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SENSUS HEALTHCARE INC

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

