Validea's Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 11/17/2019

The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

ZYNEX INC. (ZYXI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zynex, Inc. operates through the Electrotherapy and Pain Management Products segment. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries and the operating subsidiary is Zynex Medical, Inc. (ZMI). Its other subsidiaries include Zynex Monitoring Solutions, Inc. (ZMS) and Zynex Europe, ApS (ZEU). ZMI designs, manufactures and markets medical devices that treat chronic and acute pain, as well as activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. ZMS is in the process of developing its blood volume monitoring product for non-invasive cardiac monitoring. ZEU intends to focus on sales and marketing its products within the international marketplace, upon receipt of necessary regulatory approvals. It markets and sells Zynex-manufactured products and distributes private labeled products. Its products include NexWave, NeuroMove, InWave, Electrodes and Batteries. ZMI devices are intended for pain management to reduce reliance on drugs and medications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

INMODE LTD (INMD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Inmode Ltd is an Israel-based company. It designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes energy-based, minimally-invasive surgical aesthetic and medical treatment solutions. The Company's proprietary technologies are used by physicians to remodel subdermal adipose, or fatty, tissue in a variety of procedures including fat reduction with simultaneous skin tightening, face and body contouring and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. Its products target a wide array of procedures including simultaneous fat killing and skin tightening, permanent hair reduction, skin appearance and texture, among others. The Company's products may be used on a variety of body parts, including the face, neck, abdomen, upper arms, thighs and intimate feminine regions. It owns six product platforms: BodyTite, Optimas, Votiva, Contoura, Triton and EmbraceRF. All are market and sell traditionally to plastic and facial surgeons, aesthetic surgeons and dermatologists, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC (BLFS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BioLife) is engaged in the developing, manufacturing and marketing a portfolio of biopreservation tools and services for cells, tissues and organs, including clinical grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media and a related cloud hosted biologistics cold chain management application for shippers. The Company's product offerings include hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs; generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products; custom product formulation and custom packaging services; cold chain logistics services incorporating precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications, and contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill and finish services of liquid media products. Its products include HypoThermosol FRS, CryoStor, BloodStor, Cell Thawing Media, PrepaStor and biologistex cold-chain management service.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS PROFIT MARGIN: PASS PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS SALES: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS PRICE: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS HOLDINGS INC (CBPO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is principally engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and sales of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products in China. It operates through the manufacture and sales of human plasma products segment. China Biologic has a product portfolio with over 20 various dosage forms of plasma products and other biopharmaceutical products across nine categories.The Company's products include human albumin, human immunoglobulin, immunoglobulin for intravenous injection (IVIG), human hepatitis B immunoglobulin, human rabies immunoglobulin, human tetanus immunoglobulin, placenta polypeptide, Factor VIII and human prothrombin complex concentrate (PCC).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS PROFIT MARGIN: PASS PROFIT MARGIN: PASS PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS SALES: PASS SALES: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS PRICE: PASS PRICE: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC (ADVM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious rare and ocular diseases. Adverum has a robust pipeline that includes product candidates designed to treat rare diseases alpha-1 antitrypsin (A1AT) deficiency and hereditary angioedema (HAE) as well as wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD). Leveraging a next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform, Adverum generates product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases and Editas Medicine to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. Its core capabilities include clinical development and in-house manufacturing, specifically in process development and assay development.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS PROFIT MARGIN: PASS PROFIT MARGIN: PASS PROFIT MARGIN: PASS PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS SALES: PASS SALES: PASS SALES: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS PRICE: PASS PRICE: PASS PRICE: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Motley Fool has returned 569.86% vs. 213.90% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

