Validea's Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 5/16/2021

The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS INC (VYGR) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company focuses on developing treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The Company's pipeline consists of programs for CNS indications, including advanced Parkinson's disease; a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); Huntington's disease; Friedreich's ataxia; frontotemporal dementia/Alzheimer's disease, and severe chronic pain. The Company's clinical candidate, VY-AADC01, is an adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy product candidate, for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. VY-AADC01 consists of the AAV2 capsid, which has been used in multiple AAV gene therapy clinical trials for various diseases, and the cytomegalovirus promoter that drives expression of the aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) transgene. Its pipeline also includes VY-SOD101, VY-FXN01, VY-HTT01, VY-TAU01 and VY-NAV01.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC (AMRX) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing high-value generic and branded specialty pharmaceutical products across a broad array of dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates in three segments, which include Generics, Specialty and AvKARE. The Generics segment provides prescription pharmaceutical products. The Specialty Pharma is engaged in the development, promotion, sale and distribution of branded pharmaceutical products, with a focus on products addressing central nervous system (CNS) disorders. AvKARE segment provides pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical products and services to governmental agencies. Its other pipeline includes 505(b)(2) drugs and complex generics.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC (ENDP) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Endo International plc is a generics and specialty branded pharmaceutical company. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals. It has a portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals offered by its U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals segment that includes brand names, such as Lidoderm, OPANA ER, Voltaren Gel, Percocet, Fortesta Gel, Testim, TESTOPEL, Aveed, Supprelin LA and XIAFLEX. Its non-branded U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals portfolio consists of products, such as tablets, capsules, powders, injectables, liquids, nasal sprays, ophthalmics and patches. The Company's generics portfolio has a range of dosage forms and delivery systems. The International Pharmaceuticals segment includes various specialty pharmaceutical products for the Canadian, Latin American and world markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

EXELIXIS, INC. (EXEL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company's cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors. The Company's CABOMETYX tablets are approved for previously treated advanced kidney cancer and COMETRIQ capsules are approved for progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. The third product, Cotellic, is a formulation of cobimetinib, a selective inhibitor of MEK is approved as part of a combination regimen to treat advanced melanoma. Both cabozantinib and cobimetinib have shown potential in a range of forms of cancer and are the subjects of broad clinical development programs. The Company's XL888 is a small molecule oral inhibitor of Heat Shock Protein 90 (HSP90), a molecular chaperone protein.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

HENRY SCHEIN, INC. (HSIC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Henry Schein, Inc. is a provider of healthcare products and services primarily to office-based dental and medical practitioners. The Company operates through two segments: healthcare distribution, and technology and value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment distributes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins. The technology and value-added services segment provides software, technology and other value-added services to healthcare practitioners. Its technology group offerings include practice management software systems for dental and medical practitioners. The Company provides its services to dental practitioners and laboratories, and physician practices, as well as government and institutional healthcare clinics.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: FAIL PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.