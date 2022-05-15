Validea's Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 5/15/2022

The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

ZIMVIE INC (ZIMV) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ZimVie Inc. is a medical technology company. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. The Company's operations are managed on a products basis and include two operating segments: the spine products segment, and the dental products segment. Its spine products segment focused on designing, manufacturing, and distributing medical devices and surgical instruments to deliver solutions for individuals with back or neck pain caused by degenerative conditions, deformities, tumors, or traumatic injury of the spine. Its product portfolio includes Mobi-C Cervical Disc and the Tether device. Its dental products segment is focused on designing, manufacturing and/or distributing of dental implant solutions. Its products include T3 Implant, Tapered Screw-Vent Implant System, Trabecular Metal Dental Implant, and BellaTek Encode Impression System.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ZIMVIE INC

Full Guru Analysis for ZIMV>

Full Factor Report for ZIMV>

UNIQURE NV (QURE) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Uniqure NV is a company based in the Netherlands specialized in gene therapy. It seeks to develop one-time administered treatments with potentially curative results for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. It develops, both internally and through partnerships, a pipeline of gene therapies. It produces adeno-associated virus based, or AAV-based, gene therapies in its own facilities with a proprietary, commercial-scale, current good manufacturing practices, compliant, manufacturing process. AMT-061, the Company's lead product candidate for patients with hemophilia B, is going through a dosing phase of a pivotal study. AMT-130, the product candidate for patients with Huntington's disease is in Phase I/II clinical study.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of UNIQURE NV

Full Guru Analysis for QURE>

Full Factor Report for QURE>

EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC (EBS) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. is a life sciences company focused on providing preparedness and response solutions addressing accidental, deliberate and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The Company is focused on five PHT categories: chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives (CBRNE); emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises (such as the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic); acute, emergency, and community care. Its business lines include Medical Countermeasures (MCM), Commercial and CDMO. MCM focuses primarily on procurement of MCM products and procured product candidates by domestic and international government customers. It provides solutions for public health threats through a portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics that it develops and manufactures for governments and consumers. The Company also offers a range of integrated contract development and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC

Full Guru Analysis for EBS>

Full Factor Report for EBS>

INCYTE CORPORATION (INCY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics. The Company also conducts commercial and clinical development operations from its European headquarters in Morges, Switzerland, and Japanese office in Tokyo and Canadian headquarters in Montreal. It operates in two therapeutic areas, One therapeutic area is Hematology/Oncology, which is comprised of Myeloproliferative Neoplasms and Graft-Versus-Host Disease, as well as solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The other therapeutic area is Inflammation and Autoimmunity, which includes its Dermatology commercial franchise. Its hematology and oncology franchise is comprised of four products, which are JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib) and ICLUSIG (ponatinib), as well as other clinical development programs. Its Dermatology commercial franchise is comprised of OPZELURA (ruxolitinib) cream.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INCYTE CORPORATION

Full Guru Analysis for INCY>

Full Factor Report for INCY>

MERCK KGAA (ADR) (MKKGY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Merck KGaA is a Germany-based science and technology company. The Company operates in three business segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences and Electronics. The Healthcare business, which operates in the United States and Canada as EMD Serono, focuses on such therapeutic areas as allergies, fertility, oncology and neurodegenerative diseases, developing drugs, diagnostic substances and medical devices. The Life Sciences business comprises the activities of MilliporeSigma, which provides solutions that facilitate biotechnology and pharmaceutical research. The product range includes laboratory water systems, gene editing tools, cell lines and end-to-end drug manufacturing systems, among others. The Electronics business enables digital living and provides specialty chemicals for various applications, including liquid crystals for electronic displays, materials for integrated circuits, effect pigments for coatings and color cosmetics, as well as functional materials for energy solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MERCK KGAA (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for MKKGY>

Full Factor Report for MKKGY>

More details on Validea's Kenneth Fisher strategy

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.