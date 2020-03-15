Validea's Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 3/15/2020

The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. (ANGO) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells a range of medical, surgical and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and for use in oncology and surgical settings. The Company's devices are used in minimally invasive, image-guided procedures. The Company offers products within three product groupings: Vascular Interventions & Therapies, Vascular Access and Oncology. The Company's Vascular Interventions & Therapies products include Venous, Thrombus Management, as well as other core products. The Company's BioFlo products incorporate Endexo Technology into the manufacturing and design of its Vascular Access products. Its Oncology product offerings include its Microwave Ablation products, Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) and its NanoKnife product lines. Through its subsidiary, Eximo Medical, Ltd., the Company operates 355 nanometers (nm) wavelength laser-technology platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

MYRIAD GENETICS, INC. (MYGN) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Myriad Genetics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostic company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. The Company operates through two segments: diagnostics and other. The diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual's risk for developing disease later in life, identify a patient's likelihood of responding to drug therapy and guide a patient's dosing to enable optimal treatment, or assess a patient's risk of disease progression and disease recurrence. The other segment provides testing products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical research industries, research and development, and clinical services for patients, and also includes corporate services, such as finance, human resources, legal and information technology. Its molecular diagnostic tests include myRisk Hereditary Cancer, BRACAnalysis CDx and COLARIS.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC (EGRX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 68% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products in the critical care and oncology areas. The Company's product portfolio includes products, including Argatroban; Ryanodex; docetaxel injection, non-alcohol formulation; and Bendeka. Its advanced candidates include EP-3101 (bendamustine Resistance Temperature Detectors (RTD)) (EP-3101), EP-4104 (dantrolene sodium for exertional heat stroke (EHS)) (EP-4104), EGL-4104-C-1702 (dantrolene sodium for drug induced hyperthermia), EP-5101 (pemetrexed) (EP-5101) and EGL-5385-C-1701 (fulvestrant). Its product portfolio focuses on oncology, critical care and orphan diseases. Bendamustine is an alkylating agent approved for use in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), that has progressed during or within six months of treatment with rituximab or a rituximab-containing regimen.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

INCYTE CORPORATION (INCY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late-stage development, and commercialized products, such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) and ICLUSIG (ponatinib). JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) is indicated for the treatment of patients with intermediate or high risk myelofibrosis (MF) and for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera (PV) having had an inadequate response to or are intolerant of hydroxyurea. As of December 31, 2016, the Food and Drug Administration had granted JAKAFI orphan drug status for MF, PV and essential thrombocythemia. The primary target for ICLUSIG is B Cell Receptor-ABL, an abnormal tyrosine kinase that is expressed in chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The Company also has a portfolio of selective janus associated kinases 1 (JAK1) inhibitors.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

MEDIFAST INC (MED) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Medifast, Inc. produces, distributes and sells weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. The Company's product lines include weight loss, weight management, and healthy living meal replacements, snacks, hydration products, and vitamins. Its business units include Optavia, Medifast Direct, Franchise Medifast Weight Control Centers (MWCC) and Medifast Wholesale. Optavia is a personal coaching division of the Company that consists of Optavia Coaches, who provides coaching and support to clients utilizing the Optavia platform. Medifast Direct is its direct-to-consumer business unit that allows customers to order Medifast products directly through its Website or its in-house call center. The MWCC business unit sells product through franchise and reseller locations, which offers structured programs and a team of professionals to help customers achieve weight-loss and weight-management success at center locations.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: FAIL PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Kenneth Fisher has returned 236.09% vs. 172.71% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

