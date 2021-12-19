Validea's Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 12/19/2021

The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC (EBS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is a life sciences company focused on providing civilian and military populations with a portfolio of preparedness and response products and solutions that address accidental, deliberate and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The Company is focused on five PHT categories: Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE); emerging infectious diseases (EID); travel health; emerging health crises; acute/emergency care; and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO). It operates through four business units, which includes three product business units: Vaccines, Devices, Therapeutics; and one services business unit: CDMO. The Company's contract development and manufacturing service offerings cover development services, drug substance manufacturing and drug product manufacturing across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries as well as the United States Government (USG) and non-Governmental organizations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

NATUS MEDICAL INC (NTUS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 58% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Natus Medical Incorporated provides healthcare solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. The Company provides product solutions for three end markets: Neuro, Newborn Care and Hearing & Balance. Its Neuro includes products and services that provide diagnostic, therapeutic and surgical solutions in neurodiagnostics, neurocritical care and neurosurgery. Its Newborn Care includes products and services for newborn care, including hearing screening, brain monitoring, eye imaging, jaundice management and various disposable newborn care supplies. Its Hearing portfolio includes products for hearing assessment and diagnostics and hearing aid fitting, including computer-based audiological, otoneurologic and vestibular instrumentation for hearing care professionals. Its Balance portfolio provides diagnosis and assessment of vestibular and balance disorders.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC (SURF) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 58% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology company focused on developing antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment. The Company is developing multiple antibody immunotherapy candidates focused on enhancing the innate and adaptive immune responses to enable an immunologic response and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes two wholly owned clinical-stage programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a pre-clinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114). In addition, Surface has two partnerships with pharmaceutical companies, including a collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930; Phase I) and a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline targeting PVRIG (SRF813; preclinical).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC (AMRX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing high-value generic and branded specialty pharmaceutical products across a broad array of dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates in three segments, which include Generics, Specialty and AvKARE. The Generics segment provides prescription pharmaceutical products. The Specialty Pharma is engaged in the development, promotion, sale and distribution of branded pharmaceutical products, with a focus on products addressing central nervous system (CNS) disorders. AvKARE segment provides pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical products and services to governmental agencies. Its other pipeline includes 505(b)(2) drugs and complex generics.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC (ENDP) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Endo International plc is a generics and specialty branded pharmaceutical company. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals. It has a portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals offered by its U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals segment that includes brand names, such as Lidoderm, OPANA ER, Voltaren Gel, Percocet, Fortesta Gel, Testim, TESTOPEL, Aveed, Supprelin LA and XIAFLEX. Its non-branded U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals portfolio consists of products, such as tablets, capsules, powders, injectables, liquids, nasal sprays, ophthalmics and patches. The Company's generics portfolio has a range of dosage forms and delivery systems. The International Pharmaceuticals segment includes various specialty pharmaceutical products for the Canadian, Latin American and world markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

More details on Validea's Kenneth Fisher strategy

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

