Validea's Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 10/18/2020

The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

NATUS MEDICAL INC (NTUS) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Natus Medical Incorporated is a provider of newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders. The Company's product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology, as well as newborn care products, such as hearing screening systems, phototherapy devices for the treatment of newborn jaundice, head-cooling products for the treatment of brain injury in newborns, incubators to control the newborn's environment, and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. The Company is organized into three strategic business units: Neurology, Newborn Care and Otometrics.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NATUS MEDICAL INC

AC IMMUNE SA (ACIU) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AC Immune SA is a Switzerland-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases. It designs, discovers and develops therapeutic, as well as diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases caused by misfolding proteins. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer technology platforms to create antibodies, small molecules and vaccines designed to address a broad range of neurodegenerative indications, such as Alzheimer's disease (AD). The Company's pipeline includes nine therapeutic product candidates with five in clinical trials, and three diagnostic candidates. Its lead product candidate is Crenezumab, a humanized and monoclonal anti-Abeta antibody for Alzheimer's disease. It has collaborations with pharmaceutical companies, including Roche/Genentech, Eli Lilly, Biogen, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Nestle Institute of Health Sciences, Life Molecular Imaging (formerly Piramal Imaging) and Essex Bio-Technology.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AC IMMUNE SA

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. (VNDA) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 58% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies to address unmet medical needs. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), Fanapt (iloperidone), Tradipitant (VLY-686), Trichostatin A and AQW051. It offers HETLIOZ for the treatment of Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder (Non-24). HETLIOZ is in clinical development for the treatment of Pediatric Non-24, Jet Lag Disorder and Smith-Magenis Syndrome. It offers Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia. Fanapt has potential utility in various other disorders. Tradipitant is a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor (NK-1R) antagonist, which is in clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis. Trichostatin A is a small molecule histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor. AQW051 is a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. AQW051 is indicated for the treatment of central nervous system disorders.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (AVEO) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company's platform delivers insights into cancer and related disease. The Company's product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzumab, AV-203 and AV-380. Tivozanib is a selective long half-life vascular endothelial growth factor tyrosine kinase inhibitor (VEGF TKI) that inhibits over three VEGF receptors. Tivozanib is designed to optimize VEGF blockade while minimizing off-target toxicities. Ficlatuzumab is a Hepatocyte Growth Factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody. AV-203 is an anti-ErbB3 monoclonal antibody with ErbB3 affinity. Its preclinical studies suggest that neuregulin1 (NRG1) levels predict AV-203 antitumor activity in preclinical models. AV-380 is a humanized Immunoglobulin G 1 (IgG1) inhibitory monoclonal antibody. AV-380 targets growth differentiating factor 15 (GDF15).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

BAYER AG (ADR) (BAYRY) is a large-cap value stock in the Major Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bayer AG is a life science company. The Company's segments are Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science and Animal Health. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on researching, developing and marketing prescription products and specialty therapeutics especially in the areas of cardiology, oncology, gynecology, hematology and ophthalmology, as well as radiopharmacology and others. The Consumer Health segment develops, produces and markets nonprescription over-the-counter products in the dermatology, dietary supplement, analgesic, gastrointestinal, cold, allergy, sinus and flu, foot care and sun protection categories, among others. The Crop Science segment researches, develops and markets crop protection solutions and seeds, and includes the subsidiary Monsanto. The Animal Health segment is engaged in the development, production and marketing of prescription and nonprescription veterinary products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BAYER AG (ADR)

More details on Validea's Kenneth Fisher strategy

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

