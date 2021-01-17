Validea's Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 1/17/2021

The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC (AKBA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based on hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. The Company's lead product candidate, vadadustat, is indicated for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD). It is involved in developing vadadustat as an oral therapy. The Company's vadadustat is a HIF-prolyl-hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia of CKD. In addition to vadadustat, the Company is engaged in developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that target serious diseases of unmet need. Its portfolio includes product candidates developed internally, such as AKB-6899, as well as in-licensed product candidates, including AKB-5169. AKB-5169 is a preclinical compound in development as an oral treatment for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC

VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS INC (VYGR) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 58% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company focuses on developing treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The Company's pipeline consists of programs for CNS indications, including advanced Parkinson's disease; a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); Huntington's disease; Friedreich's ataxia; frontotemporal dementia/Alzheimer's disease, and severe chronic pain. The Company's clinical candidate, VY-AADC01, is an adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy product candidate, for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. VY-AADC01 consists of the AAV2 capsid, which has been used in multiple AAV gene therapy clinical trials for various diseases, and the cytomegalovirus promoter that drives expression of the aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) transgene. Its pipeline also includes VY-SOD101, VY-FXN01, VY-HTT01, VY-TAU01 and VY-NAV01.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS INC

AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (AVEO) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company's platform delivers insights into cancer and related disease. The Company's product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzumab, AV-203 and AV-380. Tivozanib is a selective long half-life vascular endothelial growth factor tyrosine kinase inhibitor (VEGF TKI) that inhibits over three VEGF receptors. Tivozanib is designed to optimize VEGF blockade while minimizing off-target toxicities. Ficlatuzumab is a Hepatocyte Growth Factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody. AV-203 is an anti-ErbB3 monoclonal antibody with ErbB3 affinity. Its preclinical studies suggest that neuregulin1 (NRG1) levels predict AV-203 antitumor activity in preclinical models. AV-380 is a humanized Immunoglobulin G 1 (IgG1) inhibitory monoclonal antibody. AV-380 targets growth differentiating factor 15 (GDF15).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

BAYER AG (ADR) (BAYRY) is a large-cap value stock in the Major Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bayer AG is a life science company. The Company's segments are Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science and Animal Health. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on researching, developing and marketing prescription products and specialty therapeutics especially in the areas of cardiology, oncology, gynecology, hematology and ophthalmology, as well as radiopharmacology and others. The Consumer Health segment develops, produces and markets nonprescription over-the-counter products in the dermatology, dietary supplement, analgesic, gastrointestinal, cold, allergy, sinus and flu, foot care and sun protection categories, among others. The Crop Science segment researches, develops and markets crop protection solutions and seeds, and includes the subsidiary Monsanto. The Animal Health segment is engaged in the development, production and marketing of prescription and nonprescription veterinary products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BAYER AG (ADR)

ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC (ENDP) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Endo International plc is a generics and specialty branded pharmaceutical company. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals. It has a portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals offered by its U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals segment that includes brand names, such as Lidoderm, OPANA ER, Voltaren Gel, Percocet, Fortesta Gel, Testim, TESTOPEL, Aveed, Supprelin LA and XIAFLEX. Its non-branded U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals portfolio consists of products, such as tablets, capsules, powders, injectables, liquids, nasal sprays, ophthalmics and patches. The Company's generics portfolio has a range of dosage forms and delivery systems. The International Pharmaceuticals segment includes various specialty pharmaceutical products for the Canadian, Latin American and world markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

