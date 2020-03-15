Validea's Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 3/15/2020

The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORP (NVST) is a mid-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Envista Holdings Corporation is a dental products company. The Company provides products that are used to diagnose, treat and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone. The Company operates through two segments: Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. Its Specialty Products & Technologies segment develops, manufactures and markets dental implant systems, dental prosthetics and associated treatment software and technologies, as well as orthodontic bracket systems, aligners and lab products. Its Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements and infection prevention products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

OWENS & MINOR, INC. (OMI) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Owens & Minor, Inc. is a healthcare services company that connects the world of medical products to the point of care. The Company provides supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies and devices. The Company operates through three segments, which includes Domestic, International and Proprietary Products. The Company's domestic segment focuses on United States distribution, logistics and value-added services business. The Company's International segment focuses on European distribution, logistics and value-added services business. The Company's proprietary products segment provides product-related solutions, including surgical and procedural kitting and sourcing. The Company provides its services to hospitals, integrated healthcare systems, group purchasing organizations, and the United State federal Government, manufacturers of life-science and medical devices, supplies and pharmaceuticals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD (ADR) (TEVA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams. Its specialty medicines business focuses on delivering a range of solutions to patients and providers through medicines, devices and services in various regions and markets around the world. Its specialty medicines business includes its core therapeutic areas of central nervous system (CNS) and respiratory medicines with a focus on asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It also has specialty products in oncology, women's health and selected other areas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. (ANGO) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells a range of medical, surgical and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and for use in oncology and surgical settings. The Company's devices are used in minimally invasive, image-guided procedures. The Company offers products within three product groupings: Vascular Interventions & Therapies, Vascular Access and Oncology. The Company's Vascular Interventions & Therapies products include Venous, Thrombus Management, as well as other core products. The Company's BioFlo products incorporate Endexo Technology into the manufacturing and design of its Vascular Access products. Its Oncology product offerings include its Microwave Ablation products, Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) and its NanoKnife product lines. Through its subsidiary, Eximo Medical, Ltd., the Company operates 355 nanometers (nm) wavelength laser-technology platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

MALLINCKRODT PLC (MNK) is a small-cap value stock in the Major Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Company focuses on various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and rare disease specialty areas, including neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology and pulmonology; immunotherapy and neonatal critical care respiratory therapies; analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs. Its segments include Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics. The Specialty Brands segment produces and markets branded pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Specialty Generics segment produces and markets specialty generic pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) consisting of biologics, medicinal opioids, synthetic controlled substances, acetaminophen and other active ingredients. Its product portfolio includes Acthar, Inomax, Ofirmev, Therakos immunotherapy, Hemostasis products and StrataGraft.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

