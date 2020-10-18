Validea's Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 10/18/2020

The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD (ADR) (TEVA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is a Israeli-based pharmaceutical company. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and International Markets. Each business segment manages entire product portfolio in its region, including generics, specialty and over-the-counter (OTC) products. In addition to these three segments, The Company has other activities, primarily the sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) to third parties, certain contract manufacturing services and an out-licensing platform offering a portfolio of products to other pharmaceutical companies through its affiliate Medis.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for TEVA>

Full Factor Report for TEVA>

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC. (BKD) is a small-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brookdale Senior Living Inc. operates senior living communities in the United States. The Company operates independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities, and continuing care retirement centers (CCRCs). It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers; Assisted Living; CCRCs-Rental; Brookdale Ancillary Services and Management Services. The Retirement Centers segment includes owned or leased communities for middle to upper income seniors. The Assisted Living segment includes owned or leased communities that offer housing and round the clock assistance with activities of daily life to mid-acuity frail and elderly residents. The CCRCs-Rental segment includes leased communities that offer living arrangements to accommodate physical ability and health. The Brookdale Ancillary Services segment includes outpatient therapy, home health and hospice services, as well as education and wellness programs. The Management Services segment includes communities operated by it.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for BKD>

Full Factor Report for BKD>

TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP. (GTS) is a small-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Triple-S Management Corporation operates as a managed care company. The Company offers a range of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicaid and Medicare markets. The Company's segments include Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The Managed Care segment is engaged in the sale of managed care products to the Commercial, Medicare and Medicaid market sectors. The Life Insurance segment offers life and accident and health insurance coverage, and annuity products. The premiums for this segment are mainly subscribed through an internal sales force and a network of independent brokers and agents. The insurance products of Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial package, commercial auto, and personal package. The premiums for this segment are originated through a network of independent insurance agents and brokers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: FAIL CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP.

Full Guru Analysis for GTS>

Full Factor Report for GTS>

PDL BIOPHARMA INC (PDLI) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a portfolio of income generating assets based on alternative financings. These alternative financings fall into one of three categories: royalty monetization, debt structures and hybrids of the two. The Company's investments are typically in assets with strong intellectual property protection and are commercial stage or soon-to-be approved. The counterparties in these transactions can be biotechs, pharmas, medtech companies, universities and inventors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PDL BIOPHARMA INC

Full Guru Analysis for PDLI>

Full Factor Report for PDLI>

DIVERSIFIED HEALTHCARE TRUST (DHC) is a small-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 30% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly Senior Housing Properties Trust, is a healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on healthcare and life sciences located throughout the United States. Its segments include triple net senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; managed senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; properties leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants, and all other, including certain properties that offer wellness, fitness and spa services to members. Properties in triple net senior living communities segment include leased independent living communities, assisted living communities and skilled nursing facilities. Properties in managed senior living communities segment include managed independent living communities and assisted living communities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DIVERSIFIED HEALTHCARE TRUST

Full Guru Analysis for DHC>

Full Factor Report for DHC>

More details on Validea's Joseph Piotroski strategy

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.