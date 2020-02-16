Validea's Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On John Neff - 2/16/2020

The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

INNOVIVA INC (INVA) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Innoviva, Inc., formerly Theravance, Inc., is engaged in the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate (FF)/vilanterol (VI)) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/vilanterol (UMEC/VI)). Under the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) Collaboration Agreement and the Strategic Alliance Agreement with GSK, the Company is eligible to receive the annual royalties from GSK on sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA. For other products combined with a LABA from the LABA collaboration, such as ANORO ELLIPTA, royalties are upward tiering and range from 6.5% to 10%. RELVAR/BREO is a once-a-day combination inhaled respiratory medicine consisting of a LABA (VI) and an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), FF. ANORO ELLIPTA a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (ALXN) is a large-cap value stock in the Major Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. The Company's products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa). The Company's clinical development programs include Soliris (eculizumab), cPMP (ALXN1101), SBC-103, ALXN1210 (IV) and ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous). Its Soliris is the therapeutic approved for patients with either paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) or hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS). PNH and aHUS result from chronic uncontrolled activation of the complement component of the immune system. Its Strensiq is for the treatment of patients with Hypophosphatasia (HPP). Its product, Kanuma is for the treatment of patients with Lysosomal Acid Lipase Deficiency (LAL-D). It is a recombinant form of the human LAL enzyme, which is a replacement therapy that is approved for the treatment for patients with LAL-D.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

HCA HEALTHCARE INC (HCA) is a large-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HCA Healthcare, Inc., formerly HCA Holdings, Inc., is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated in two geographically organized groups, including the National and American Groups. As of December 31, 2016, the National Group included 84 hospitals, which were located in Alaska, California, Florida, southern Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, northern Kentucky, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia. As of December 31, 2016, the American Group included 80 hospitals, which were located in Colorado, northern Georgia, Kansas, southern Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated six hospitals in England. The Company owns, manages or operates hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and freestanding emergency care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

INCYTE CORPORATION (INCY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late-stage development, and commercialized products, such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) and ICLUSIG (ponatinib). JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) is indicated for the treatment of patients with intermediate or high risk myelofibrosis (MF) and for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera (PV) having had an inadequate response to or are intolerant of hydroxyurea. As of December 31, 2016, the Food and Drug Administration had granted JAKAFI orphan drug status for MF, PV and essential thrombocythemia. The primary target for ICLUSIG is B Cell Receptor-ABL, an abnormal tyrosine kinase that is expressed in chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The Company also has a portfolio of selective janus associated kinases 1 (JAK1) inhibitors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

PRA HEALTH SCIENCES INC (PRAH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PRA Health Sciences, Inc. is a contract research organization. The Company provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The Company offers therapeutic services in areas of pharmaceutical development, including oncology, central nervous system, inflammation and infectious diseases. Its services include data management, statistical analysis, clinical trial management, and regulatory and drug development consulting. It provides its clients with clinical development service offerings, which includes both traditional, project-based Phase I through Phase IV services, as well as embedded and functional outsourcing services. As of December 31, 2016, its clinical development platform included approximately 70 offices across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, South Africa, Australia and the Middle East. The Company's service offerings include product registration, strategic solutions and early development services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on John Neff has returned 334.73% vs. 204.94% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.