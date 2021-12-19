Validea's Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On John Neff - 12/19/2021

The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

ABBOTT LABORATORIES (ABT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Abbott Laboratories (Abbott) is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a diversified line of health care products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. Its products include a line of rhythm management, electrophysiology, heart failure, vascular and structural heart devices for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes care products for people with diabetes, as well as neuromodulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders. The Company's products are sold directly to wholesalers, distributors, government agencies, health care facilities, pharmacies, and independent retailers from Abbott-owned distribution centers and public warehouses. It offers cardiovascular and metabolic products, including Lipanthyl, TriCor, Teveten, Teveten Plus, Physiotens, and Synthroid.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ABBOTT LABORATORIES

DAVITA INC (DVA) is a large-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DaVita Inc., formerly DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc., operates one division: DaVita Kidney Care (Kidney Care). The Kidney Care division consists of the Company's United States dialysis and related lab services, its ancillary services and strategic initiatives, including its international operations, and its corporate administrative support. The Company's segments include U.S. dialysis and related lab services and Other-Ancillary services and strategic initiatives. Its U.S. dialysis and related lab services line of business provide kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure, also known as an end-stage renal disease (ESRD). In addition, as of March 31, 2019, the Company operated or provided administrative services to 243 outpatient dialysis centers located in nine countries outside of the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DAVITA INC

ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP (EHC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Encompass Health Corporation is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in approximately 42 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. The Company manages its operations through two segments, including inpatient rehabilitation and home health and hospice. It is an owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis. The Company operates home health and hospice business through EHHI Holdings, Inc. (EHHI). Its home health agencies provide a range of skilled home health services. These services include skilled nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services, among others. It also offers specialty programs related to post-operative care, fall prevention, chronic disease management and transitional care.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP

ENSIGN GROUP INC (ENSG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Ensign Group, Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, provides healthcare services. The Company is principally engaged in providing a range of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services. The Company operates approximately 245 healthcare facilities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. The Company has two reportable segments: skilled services and real estate. skilled services includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The real estate segment is comprised of properties owned by the Company and leased to skilled nursing and assisted living operations where the properties are subject to triple-net long-term leases, including operations that are owned and operated by the Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ENSIGN GROUP INC

HCA HEALTHCARE INC (HCA) is a large-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HCA Healthcare, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities. It owns and operates approximately 186 hospitals, comprised of 179 general, acute care hospitals; five psychiatric hospitals; and two rehabilitation hospitals. The Company also operates around 121 freestanding surgery centers and approximately 21 freestanding endoscopy centers. The Company operates in two geographically organized groups: The National and American Groups. The National Group includes around 97 hospitals located in Alaska, California, Florida, southern Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, northern Kentucky, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia. The American Group includes approximately 82 hospitals located in Colorado, northern Georgia, Kansas, southern Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. The Company also operates seven hospitals in England.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HCA HEALTHCARE INC

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

