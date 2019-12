Validea's Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On John Neff - 12/15/2019

The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

BIOGEN INC (BIIB) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Biogen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). It also has a collaboration agreement with Genentech, Inc. (Genentech), a member of the Roche Group, with respect to RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and other conditions, GAZYVA indicated for the treatment of CLL and follicular lymphoma, and other anti-CD20 therapies. The Company's product candidate includes OCREVUS; Biosimilar adalimumab; Aducanumab; E2609; BIIB074; BAN2401; Opicinumab; CIRARA; BIIB061; BIIB054; BIIB067, and BIIB068.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (BSTC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company involved in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications. The Company has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures, a Bermuda unlimited liability company (Endo Global Ventures), an affiliate of Endo International plc (Endo), for injectable collagenase for marketed indications and indications in development. Injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum is marketed as XIAFLEX (or Xiapex in Europe). The two marketed indications involving its injectable collagenase are Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease. The other clinical indications for which its collagenase injection has been tested include keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. The Company is evaluating its options for development of additional indications using collagenase.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

CENTENE CORP (CNC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company's Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace. Its Specialty Services segment consists of its specialty companies offering a range of healthcare services and products to state programs, correctional facilities, healthcare organizations, employer groups and other commercial organizations, as well as to its own subsidiaries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP (EHC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 36 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. The Company manages its operations through segments, including inpatient rehabilitation, and home health and hospice. It is an owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on both an inpatient and outpatient basis. It offers its home health and hospice services through Encompass Home Health and Hospice business (Encompass). Encompass operates home health and hospice agencies in 30 states, with concentrations in the Southeast, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the Company operated 130 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

INCYTE CORPORATION (INCY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late-stage development, and commercialized products, such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) and ICLUSIG (ponatinib). JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) is indicated for the treatment of patients with intermediate or high risk myelofibrosis (MF) and for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera (PV) having had an inadequate response to or are intolerant of hydroxyurea. As of December 31, 2016, the Food and Drug Administration had granted JAKAFI orphan drug status for MF, PV and essential thrombocythemia. The primary target for ICLUSIG is B Cell Receptor-ABL, an abnormal tyrosine kinase that is expressed in chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The Company also has a portfolio of selective janus associated kinases 1 (JAK1) inhibitors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on John Neff has returned 328.79% vs. 185.87% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.