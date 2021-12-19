Validea's Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 12/19/2021

The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

CO-DIAGNOSTICS INC (CODX) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Co-Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics technology. Its reagents are used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules, such as deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid. It also sells diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems (MDx device). The Company uses its proprietary test design system and proprietary reagents to design and sell polymerase chain reaction diagnostic tests for diseases and pathogens starting with tests for tuberculosis, a drug resistant tuberculosis test, hepatitis B and C, Malaria, dengue, human immunodeficiency virus and Zika virus, all of which tests have been designed and validated in its laboratory. Its diagnostics systems enable molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CO-DIAGNOSTICS INC

FULGENT GENETICS INC (FLGT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. The Company offers genetic testing to provide physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information to improve quality of patient care. The Company has developed a technology platform that integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. The Company's technology platform performs full-gene sequencing with deletion/duplication analysis in single-gene tests; pre-established, multi-gene, disease-specific panels; and customized panels that can be tailored to meet specific customer needs. The Company's product Picture Genetics, a new line of at-home screening tests that combines the company's advanced Next generation sequencing (NGS) solutions with actionable results and genetic counseling options for individuals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FULGENT GENETICS INC

HOLOGIC, INC. (HOLX) is a large-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hologic, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products focused on women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The Diagnostics segment offers a range of diagnostics products, which are used primarily to aid in the screening and diagnosis of human diseases. The Breast Health segment offers a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology and surgery. The GYN Surgical segment offers a range of products, including its NovaSure Endometrial Ablation System and MyoSure Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal System as well as its Fluent Fluid Management system. The Skeletal Health segment offers products such as the Horizon DXA, a dual energy x-ray system, which evaluates bone density and performs body composition assessments, and the Fluoroscan Insight FD mini C-arm.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HOLOGIC, INC.

INNOVIVA INC (INVA) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Innoviva, Inc. is a company with a portfolio of royalties and other healthcare assets. Its royalty portfolio contains respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including, RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI), ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI) and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI). Under the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) Collaboration Agreement, Innoviva is entitled to receive royalties from GSK on sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA and royalties from the sales of ANORO and ELLIPTA. RELVAR/BREO is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), and an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) and fluticasone furoate (FF). ANORO ELLIPTA a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, VI. TRELEGY ELLIPTA a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INNOVIVA INC

QUIDEL CORPORATION (QDEL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Quidel Corporation is a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. These diagnostic testing solutions are separated into its four product categories: rapid immunoassay, cardiometabolic immunoassay, molecular diagnostic solutions, and specialized diagnostic solutions. It sells its products directly to end users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers. Its diagnostic solutions aid in the detection and diagnosis of many diseases and other medical conditions, including infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases and conditions, women's health, gastrointestinal diseases, autoimmune diseases, bone health and thyroid diseases.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of QUIDEL CORPORATION

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

