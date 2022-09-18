Validea's Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On David Dreman - 9/18/2022

The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

MODERNA INC (MRNA) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Moderna, Inc. is a biotechnology company that is focused on creating a transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), to improve the lives of patients. The Company's mRNA medicines are designed to direct the body's cells to produce intracellular, membrane, or secreted proteins that have a therapeutic or preventive benefit with the potential to address a range of spectrum of diseases. It is developing vaccines and therapeutics for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune and cardiovascular diseases, independently and with its strategic collaborators. The Company develops technologies that enable the development of mRNA medicines for diverse applications. It has created modalities, including prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The Company develops technologies that enable the development of mRNA medicines.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MODERNA INC

Full Guru Analysis for MRNA>

Full Factor Report for MRNA>

BIONTECH SE - ADR (BNTX) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BioNTech SE is a Germany-based clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company focuses on patient-specific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops a broad product pipeline using different scientific approaches and technology platforms, including individualized mRNA-based product candidates, chimeric antigen receptor T-cells, checkpoint immunomodulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. In addition, the Company offers diagnostic products and drug discovery services for other therapeutic areas, including infectious diseases, allergies and autoimmune disorders.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BIONTECH SE - ADR

Full Guru Analysis for BNTX>

Full Factor Report for BNTX>

TENET HEALTHCARE CORP (THC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a diversified healthcare services company. Through its subsidiaries, partnerships and joint ventures, including USPI Holding Company, Inc. (USPI), it operates approximately 60 hospitals and 535 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), imaging centers, off campus emergency departments and micro hospitals. The Company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care segment and Conifer. Its Hospital Operations segment includes its acute care and specialty hospitals, imaging centers, ancillary outpatient facilities, micro hospitals and physician practices. Its Ambulatory Care segment consists of USPI's ASCs and surgical hospitals. Its Conifer segment provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other clients. Its subsidiaries include Conifer Holdings, Inc., DigitalMed, Inc. and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TENET HEALTHCARE CORP

Full Guru Analysis for THC>

Full Factor Report for THC>

DAVITA INC (DVA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DaVita Inc. is a healthcare provider. The Company provides kidney care services in the United States. The Company's operations are comprised of its U.S. dialysis and related lab services business (U.S. dialysis business), its U.S. ancillary services and strategic initiatives, its international operations (ancillary services), and corporate administrative support. The U.S. dialysis business treats patients with chronic kidney failure, and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). The Company provides dialysis and administrative services and related laboratory services. Its services include outpatient hemodialysis services, hospital inpatient hemodialysis services, and home-based dialysis services. The ancillary services consist of integrated kidney care services, physician services supporting integrated kidney care and kidney care initiatives outside of dialysis, clinical research programs, and transplant software business as well as international operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DAVITA INC

Full Guru Analysis for DVA>

Full Factor Report for DVA>

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP (EW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient's diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World. Its products and technologies are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart and Critical Care. It also develops hemodynamic and noninvasive brain and tissue oxygenation monitoring systems that are used to measure a patient's cardiovascular function in the hospital setting. The Edwards SAPIEN family of valves, including Edwards SAPIEN XT, the Edwards SAPIEN 3, and the Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra transcatheter aortic heart valves are used to treat heart valve disease.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP

Full Guru Analysis for EW>

Full Factor Report for EW>

More details on Validea's David Dreman strategy

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.