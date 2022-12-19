Validea's Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On David Dreman - 12/19/2022

The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY INC (VIR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a commercial-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It has assembled four technology platforms focused on antibodies, T cells, innate immunity, and small interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA), through internal development, collaborations, and acquisitions. The Company's pipeline consists of sotrovimab and other product candidates targeting COVID-19, hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza A virus, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Its product candidates include Sotrovimab and VIR-7832, VIR-2218, VIR-3434, VIR-2482, VIR-1111. It is engaged in developing differentiated monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) as well as vaccines and small molecules that focuses is on treating and preventing severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). VIR-2218 and VIR-3434, are for the treatment of HBV. VIR-2482 is an investigational IM administered influenza A-neutralizing mAb.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY INC

BIONTECH SE - ADR (BNTX) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BioNTech SE is a Germany-based clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company focuses on patient-specific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The Company is providing technologies including mRNA-based therapies, cell therapies, small molecules and antibodies, which can be utilized for specific purposes or can be even combined with each other in a synergistic manner. It also develops a broad product pipeline using different scientific approaches and technology platforms, including individualized mRNA-based product candidates, chimeric antigen receptor T-cells, checkpoint immunomodulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. In addition, the Company offers diagnostic products and drug discovery services for other therapeutic areas, including infectious diseases, allergies and autoimmune disorders.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BIONTECH SE - ADR

INNOVIVA INC (INVA) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Innoviva, Inc. is a holding company. The Company owns a portfolio of royalties and other healthcare assets. Its royalty portfolio contains respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI), ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI) and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI). Under the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement, the Company is entitled to receive royalties from GSK on sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA and royalties from the sales of ANORO ELLIPTA. RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI) and an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), fluticasone furoate (FF). Its TRELEGY ELLIPTA is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and LABA. Its portfolio also includes sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR). It also provides GIAPREZA (angiotensin II) and XERAVA (eravacycline).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INNOVIVA INC

TENET HEALTHCARE CORP (THC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a diversified healthcare services company. Through its subsidiaries, partnerships and joint ventures, including USPI Holding Company, Inc. (USPI), it operates approximately 60 hospitals and 535 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), imaging centers, off campus emergency departments and micro hospitals. The Company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care segment and Conifer. Its Hospital Operations segment includes its acute care and specialty hospitals, imaging centers, ancillary outpatient facilities, micro hospitals and physician practices. Its Ambulatory Care segment consists of USPI's ASCs and surgical hospitals. Its Conifer segment provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other clients. Its subsidiaries include Conifer Holdings, Inc., DigitalMed, Inc. and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TENET HEALTHCARE CORP

CHIMERIX INC (CMRX) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chimerix, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that address unmet medical needs. The Company's product Imipridones is a cancer therapies, which provides ONC201 for brain and other cancers, ONC206 for central nervous system cancer and ONC212 for pancreatic cancer and leukemia. Imipridones targets specific G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) and mitochondrial caseinolytic protease P (ClpP), resulting in cancer cell death. The Company's product Imipridone chemical scaffold provides an opportunity to target GPCRs and ClpP with tunable specificity and modality, which enables therapeutic use for cancer and other diseases. Its ONC201 is in a phase II trial to treat neuroendocrine tumors (Pheochromocytoma/paraganglioma). Its ONC206 is an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist and ClpP agonist. Its ONC212 is an imipridone, investigational agonist of the orphan GPCR tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CHIMERIX INC

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

