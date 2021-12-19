Validea's Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On David Dreman - 12/19/2021

The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

TENET HEALTHCARE CORP (THC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a diversified healthcare services company. The Company's segments include Hospital Operations and other (Hospital Operations) segment, Ambulatory Care segment and Conifer segment. Through its subsidiaries, partnerships and joint ventures, including USPI Holding Company, Inc. (USPI), The Company operates approximately 60 hospitals and more than 460 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging centers and other care sites and clinics. In addition, it operates Conifer Health Solutions, LLC through its Conifer Holdings, Inc. (Conifer) subsidiary, which provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, healthcare systems, physician practices, employers and other customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TENET HEALTHCARE CORP

COOPER COMPANIES INC (COO) is a large-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Cooper Companies, Inc. is a global medical device company. The Company operates through two segments: CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of products for contact lens wearers, featuring advanced materials and optics. CooperVision designs its products to solve vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues, with a collection of spherical, toric and multifocal contact lenses. The CooperSurgical segment is focused on advancing the health of women, babies, and families through a diversified portfolio of products and services including medical devices, fertility, diagnostics and contraception. CooperSurgical's products are used in medical office and surgical procedures, primarily by obstetricians/gynecologists (OB/GYN); and fertility products/equipment and genetic testing services used primarily in fertility clinics and laboratories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of COOPER COMPANIES INC

ORGANON & CO (OGN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Organon & Co. is a science-based global pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and delivering health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars and established brands. Its women's health portfolio includes Nexplanon or Implanon NXT, which is a patented long-acting reversible contraceptive. Its operating segments include the Organon Products segment. The Organon Products segment is engaged in developing and delivering health solutions through its portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. The Company's products segment portfolio includes: Women's Health, Biosimilars and Established Brands. Women's Health contains contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon or Implanon NXT, NuvaRing and elonva. The Company's Biosimilars portfolio consists of three immunology products: Brenzys, Renflexis and Hadlima; and two oncology products: Ontruzant and Aybintio.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ORGANON & CO

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. (GILD) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that is focused on advancing medicines to prevent and treat diseases, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), viral hepatitis and cancer. The Company's portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for HIV/acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS), COVID-19, liver diseases, hematology/oncology/cell therapy and other. Its products for HIV/AIDS patients include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Truvada and Atripla. It offers Veklury to patients with COVID-19. The Company's products for patients with liver diseases include Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Viread and Vosevi. Its products under hematology/oncology/cell therapy include Yescarta, Tecartus, Trodelvy and Zydelig. Other products include Letairis, Ranexa and AmBisome. Its products for various inflammation/respiratory diseases include Cayston and Tamiflu. The Company operates in more than 335 countries worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC (ADR) (GSK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Major Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GlaxoSmithKline PLC is a global healthcare company. The Company researches and develops a range of products in three primary areas: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. Its product formulations include tablets, creams/ointments, inhalers, injections, liquids and sterile products. Its Pharmaceuticals business has a portfolio of established medicines in respiratory, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), immuno-inflammation and oncology. Its Vaccines business has a portfolio of vaccines to help protect people from a range of diseases throughout their lives. Its vaccines tackle diseases, including pneumococcal disease, meningitis, hepatitis, rotavirus, whooping cough and influenza. Its Consumer Healthcare business combines science and consumer insights to create everyday healthcare brands that consumers trust, and experts recommend for oral health, pain relief, cold, flu and allergy, digestive health and vitamins, minerals and supplements.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC (ADR)

More details on Validea's David Dreman strategy

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

