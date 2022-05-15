Validea's Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 5/15/2022

The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC (EBS) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. is a life sciences company focused on providing preparedness and response solutions addressing accidental, deliberate and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The Company is focused on five PHT categories: chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives (CBRNE); emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises (such as the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic); acute, emergency, and community care. Its business lines include Medical Countermeasures (MCM), Commercial and CDMO. MCM focuses primarily on procurement of MCM products and procured product candidates by domestic and international government customers. It provides solutions for public health threats through a portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics that it develops and manufactures for governments and consumers. The Company also offers a range of integrated contract development and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

QUIDEL CORPORATION (QDEL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Quidel Corporation is primarily engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. The Company's diagnostic testing solutions are separated into four product categories: rapid immunoassay, cardiometabolic immunoassay, molecular diagnostic solutions and specialized diagnostic solutions. Its diagnostic testing solutions under various brand names, including Quidel, QuickVue, QuickVue+, QVue, Sofia, Triage, Solana, Virena, MicroVue, Lyra, FreshCells, D3, FastPoint, ReadyCells, InflammaDry, AdenoPlus, ELVIRA, ELVIS, Thyretain and Savanna. The Company sells its products directly to end-users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers, as well as for individual, non-professional, over-the-counter (OTC) use.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. (USNA) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops and manufactures science-based nutritional and personal care products. Its product line includes USANA Nutritionals Optimizers, Essentials/CellSentials, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare and All Other. Its USANA Nutritionals Optimizers product line consists of supplements designed to meet individual health and nutritional needs. Its Essentials/CellSentials product line includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provides a total body nutrition for every age group beginning with children 13 months of age. Its Foods product line includes meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products that provides macro-nutrition. Its Personal Care and Skincare product line includes its science-based personal care products and Celavive, its skincare system. Its All Other product line includes materials and online tools that are designed to assist its associates in building their businesses and in marketing its products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY INC (VIR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a commercial-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It has assembled four technology platforms focused on antibodies, T cells, innate immunity, and small interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA), through internal development, collaborations, and acquisitions. The Company's pipeline consists of sotrovimab and other product candidates targeting COVID-19, hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza A virus, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Its product candidates include Sotrovimab and VIR-7832, VIR-2218, VIR-3434, VIR-2482, VIR-1111. It is engaged in developing differentiated monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) as well as vaccines and small molecules that focuses is on treating and preventing severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). VIR-2218 and VIR-3434, are for the treatment of HBV. VIR-2482 is an investigational IM administered influenza A-neutralizing mAb.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

ABIOMED, INC. (ABMD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ABIOMED, Inc. is a provider of medical devices, which provides circulatory support and oxygenation. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its products, which are designed to improve blood flow and/or performing the pumping function of the heart. Its products are used in the cardiac catheterization lab (cath lab), by interventional cardiologists and in the heart surgery suite by cardiac surgeons for patients who are in need of hemodynamic support prophylactically or emergently before, during or after angioplasty or heart surgery procedures. Its operating segment includes the research, development and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. Its existing products include Impella 2.5, Impella CP, Impella 5.0 and Impella LD. The Impella 2.5 device is a percutaneous micro heart pump with an integrated motor and sensors. The Impella CP device provides blood flow of approximately one liter more per minute than the Impella 2.5 device.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

