Validea's Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 4/18/2021

The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC (SAGE) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company's lead product candidate, SAGE-547 is an intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone, a neurosteroid that acts as a synaptic and extrasynaptic modulator of the Gamma-Amino Butyric Acid-A (GABAA) receptor. The Company's next-generation product candidates, SAGE-217 and SAGE-689, also target the GABAA receptor system. The Company is focused on developing drugs based on selective allosteric modulation of CNS synaptic and extrasynaptic receptors. The Company's chemistry platform is focused on the chemical scaffolds of endogenous or chemically modified synthetic neuroactive steroid compounds that are allosteric modulators of GABAA or N-Methyl-D-aspartic acid or N-Methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC

TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. (TARO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Taro) is a science-based pharmaceutical company. The Company operates principally through three entities: Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Taro Israel), and two of its subsidiaries, Taro Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Taro Canada) and Taro U.S.A. The Company markets over 200 pharmaceutical products in over 25 countries. The Company's owned product brands include Rokacet, with generic names, such as acetaminophen, codeine and caffeine; Topicort, with the generic name, desoximetasone; Etopan, with the generic name etodolac, and Ovide, with the generic name, malathion, among others. The Company's other generic products include acetazolamide, adapalene, alclometasone dipropionate, amiodarone hydrochloride, ammonium lactate, augmented betamethasone dipropionate, cetirizine hydrochloride, clobetasol propionate, clomipramine hydrochloride, clorazepate dipotassium, fluorouracil, ketoconazole, metronidazole, mupirocin and warfarin sodium, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (ALXN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Major Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. The Company's marketed products include SOLIRIS (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa), Kanuma (sebelipase alfa), ULTOMIRIS, Andexxa and Ondexxya. The Company's clinical development programs include ALXN1210, ALXN1810, ALXN1720, ALXN1830, ALXN1840 and ABY-039. The Company's ULTOMIRIS is a long-acting C5 inhibitor discovered and developed by Alexion that works by inhibiting the C5 protein in the terminal complement cascade. Its SOLIRIS is an C5 inhibitor discovered and developed by Alexion that works by inhibiting the C5 protein in the terminal complement cascade. SOLIRIS is a humanized monoclonal antibody that effectively blocks terminal complement activity at the doses prescribed.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP (EW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient's diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valve Therapy, Surgical Heart Valve Therapy and Critical Care. It also develops hemodynamic monitoring systems that are used to measure a patient's cardiovascular function in the hospital setting. It is developing products, such as the Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra System and Edwards SAPIEN XT transcatheter heart valve, among others. Its Transcatheter Heart Valve Therapy and Surgical Heart Valve Therapy products are manufactured in the United States, Singapore and Switzerland. Critical Care products are manufactured in its facilities located in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP

INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. (ISRG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets the da Vinci surgical system and Ion endoluminal system. The Company's da Vinci products are offered in categories, including da Vinci Surgical Systems, da Vinci instruments and accessories, da Vinci Stapling, da Vinci Energy, and da Vinci Vision, including Firefly Fluorescence imaging systems (Firefly) and da Vinci Endoscopes. It also provides a comprehensive suite of services, training, and education programs. It manufactures a set of instruments, which incorporates EndoWrist technology with wristed joints for natural dexterity and tips customized for various surgical procedures. Its Ion endoluminal system is a robotic-assisted, catheter-based platform designed to navigate through very small lung airways to reach peripheral nodules for biopsies. The da Vinci Surgical System enables surgeons to operate while seated at an ergonomic console viewing a three-dimensional, high definition (3DHD) image of the surgical field.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

