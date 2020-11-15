Validea's Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 11/15/2020

The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (ALXN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Major Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. The Company's marketed products include SOLIRIS (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa), Kanuma (sebelipase alfa), ULTOMIRIS, Andexxa and Ondexxya. The Company's clinical development programs include ALXN1210, ALXN1810, ALXN1720, ALXN1830, ALXN1840 and ABY-039. The Company's ULTOMIRIS is a long-acting C5 inhibitor discovered and developed by Alexion that works by inhibiting the C5 protein in the terminal complement cascade. Its SOLIRIS is an C5 inhibitor discovered and developed by Alexion that works by inhibiting the C5 protein in the terminal complement cascade. SOLIRIS is a humanized monoclonal antibody that effectively blocks terminal complement activity at the doses prescribed.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

BIOGEN INC (BIIB) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Biogen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). It also has a collaboration agreement with Genentech, Inc. (Genentech), a member of the Roche Group, with respect to RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and other conditions, GAZYVA indicated for the treatment of CLL and follicular lymphoma, and other anti-CD20 therapies. The Company's product candidate includes OCREVUS; Biosimilar adalimumab; Aducanumab; E2609; BIIB074; BAN2401; Opicinumab; CIRARA; BIIB061; BIIB054; BIIB067, and BIIB068.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BIOGEN INC

COHERENT, INC. (COHR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Coherent, Inc. is a photonics manufacturer. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, servicing and marketing of lasers and related accessories for a range of scientific, commercial and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Specialty Lasers and Systems (SLS) and Commercial Lasers and Components (CLC). SLS develops and manufactures configurable products serving the microelectronics, scientific research and government programs, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) components and instrumentation markets. The Commercial Lasers and Components segment focuses on higher volume products that are offered in set configurations. The product architectures are designed for exchange at the point of use such that substantially all product service and repairs are based upon advanced replacement and depot (that is factory) repair. CLC's primary markets include materials processing, OEM components, and instrumentation and microelectronics.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of COHERENT, INC.

CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC (CPRX) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc., is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. The Company has three drugs in development: Firdapse, CPP-109 and CPP-115. The Company's Firdapse is indicated for the treatments of lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS). Firdapse consists of the phosphate salt of amifampridine. The Company has completed the Phase III trial of Firdapse. The Company's CPP-109 (vigabatrin) is a gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) aminotransferase inhibitor. CPP-109 is indicated for the treatment of Tourette's Disorder. The Company's CPP-115 is a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor. CPP-115 is indicated for the treatment of selected neurological indications, such as complex partial seizures and Tourette's Disorder, and epilepsy.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP (EW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient's diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valve Therapy, Surgical Heart Valve Therapy and Critical Care. It also develops hemodynamic monitoring systems that are used to measure a patient's cardiovascular function in the hospital setting. It is developing products, such as the Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra System and Edwards SAPIEN XT transcatheter heart valve, among others. Its Transcatheter Heart Valve Therapy and Surgical Heart Valve Therapy products are manufactured in the United States, Singapore and Switzerland. Critical Care products are manufactured in its facilities located in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP

