Validea's Top Five Financial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 11/8/2020

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. (CACC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Credit Acceptance Corporation offers financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers. The Company's financing programs are offered through a network of automobile dealers. The Company has two Dealers financing programs: the Portfolio Program and the Purchase Program. Under the Portfolio Program, the Company advances money to dealers (Dealer Loan) in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans. Under the Purchase Program, the Company buys the consumer loans from the dealers (Purchased Loan) and keeps the amounts collected from the consumer. Dealer Loans and Purchased Loans are collectively referred to as Loans. As of December 31, 2016, the Company's target market included approximately 60,000 independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The Company has market area managers located throughout the United States that market its programs to dealers, enroll new dealers and support active dealers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP.

MASTERCARD INC (MA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mastercard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus. The Company provides a range of products and solutions that support payment products, which customers can offer to their cardholders. The Company's services facilitate transactions on its core network among account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments and other organizations in markets globally. The Company's products include consumer credit, consumer debit, prepaid and commercial. It also provides integrated offerings such as cyber and intelligence products, information and analytics services, consulting, loyalty and reward programs and processing solutions.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MASTERCARD INC

T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC (TROW) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company. The Company provides global investment management services through its subsidiaries to investors across the world. The Company provides an array of Company sponsored the United States mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries and retirement plan sponsors. The Company distributes its products in countries located within three geographical regions: North America, Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). It also offers specialized advisory services, including management of stable value investment contracts and a distribution management service for the disposition of equity securities its clients receive from third-party venture capital investment pools. As of December 31, 2016, it serviced clients in 45 countries across the world.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC (UNH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Accident & Health) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum. UnitedHealthcare provides healthcare benefits to an array of customers and markets, and includes UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual, UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement, UnitedHealthcare Community & State, and UnitedHealthcare Global businesses. Optum is a health services business serving the healthcare marketplace, including payers, care providers, employers, governments, life sciences companies and consumers, through its OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx businesses. OptumInsight provides services, technology and healthcare solutions to participants in the healthcare industry. OptumRx provides retail network contracting, purchasing and clinical solutions.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC

EATON VANCE CORP (EV) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eaton Vance Corp. is engaged in the business of managing investment funds and providing investment management and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and institutions. The Company operates as an investment advisor to funds and separate accounts. The Company, through its subsidiaries and other affiliates, manages active equity, income and alternative strategies across a range of investment styles and asset classes, including the United States and global equities, floating-rate bank loans, municipal bonds, global income, high-yield and investment grade bonds. Through its subsidiary, the Company also manages a range of engineered alpha strategies, including systematic equity, systematic alternatives and managed options strategies. The Company's open-end fund lineup includes tax-managed equity funds, and non-tax-managed equity and multi-asset funds. The Company's family of closed-end funds includes municipal bond, domestic and global equity, and bank loan.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EATON VANCE CORP

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

