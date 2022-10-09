Validea's Top Five Financial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 10/9/2022

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. (CACC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Credit Acceptance Corporation is engaged in offering financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers. The Company's financing programs are offered through a network of automobile dealers. The Company offers two financing programs: the Portfolio Program and the Purchase Program. Under the Portfolio Program, the Company advances money to dealers, which is referred to as dealer loan in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer Loans. Under the Purchase Program, the Company buys the consumer loans from the dealers, which is referred to as a purchased loan and keeps all amounts collected from the consumer. Its target market consists of approximately 60,000 independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The Company has market area managers located throughout the United States that market its programs to dealers, enroll new dealers, and support active dealers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP.

MASTERCARD INC (MA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mastercard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus. It provides a range of products and solutions that support payment products, which customers can offer to their cardholders. The Company's services facilitate transactions on its core network among account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments and other organizations in markets globally. Its products include consumer credit, consumer debit, prepaid and commercial credit and debit. It also provides integrated offerings such as cyber and intelligence products, information and analytics services, identity verification services, consulting, loyalty and reward programs, processing and open banking.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MASTERCARD INC

T ROWE PRICE GROUP INC (TROW) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a financial service holding company, which provides global investment management services through its subsidiaries to investors worldwide. It provides a range of United States mutual funds, sub advised funds, separately managed accounts, collective investment trusts and other products, which include open-ended investment products offered to investors outside the United States and products offered through variable annuity life insurance plans in the United States. It also provides investment advisory clients with related administrative services, including distribution, mutual fund transfer agent, accounting and shareholder services; participant recordkeeping and transfer agent services for defined contribution retirement plans; brokerage; trust services; and non-discretionary advisory services through model delivery. It operates in Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It serves clients in approximately 50 countries across the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of T ROWE PRICE GROUP INC

WALKER & DUNLOP, INC. (WD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 99% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of capital to the multi-family industry in the United States. The Company primarily focuses on multifamily lending and property sales, commercial real estate debt brokerage, and affordable housing investment management. It is a commercial real estate lender of various property types, including multifamily, industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. It originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products, provide multifamily property sales brokerage and appraisal services, and engage in commercial real estate investment management activities. It provides housing market research and real-estate related investment banking and advisory services, which provide its clients with market insight into various areas of the housing market. The Company originates and sells multifamily loans through the programs of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and HUD (the Agencies).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.

HDFC BANK LIMITED (ADR) (HDB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HDFC Bank Limited (the Bank) is an India-based private sector bank. The Bank caters to a range of banking services covering commercial and investment banking on the wholesale side and transactional/ branch banking on the retail side. The Bank's Treasury segment primarily consists of net interest earnings from the Bank's investment portfolio, money market borrowing and lending, gains or losses on investment operations and on account of trading in foreign exchange and derivative contracts. The Retail Banking segment serves retail customers through the Bank's branch network and other channels. The Wholesale Banking segment provides loans, non-fund facilities and transaction services to large corporates, emerging corporates, public sector units, government bodies, financial institutions and medium scale enterprises. The Other Banking Operations segment includes income from Para banking activities, such as credit cards, debit cards and third-party product distribution, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HDFC BANK LIMITED (ADR)

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

