Validea's Top Five Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 4/5/2020

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING (AEL) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is engaged in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. The Company issues fixed annuity and life insurance products through its life insurance subsidiaries, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York and Eagle Life Insurance Company. Its target market includes the group of individuals aged 45 to 75 seeking to accumulate tax-deferred savings or create guaranteed lifetime income. The Company distributes through a range of distribution channels, including independent agents, broker/dealers, banks and registered investment advisors. Its product types include fixed index annuities, annual reset fixed rate annuities, multi-year fixed rate annuities and single premium immediate annuities. Its life insurance products include traditional ordinary and term, universal life and other interest-sensitive life insurance products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

ATHENE HOLDING LTD (ATH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Athene Holding Ltd is a retirement services company. The Company issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products across the United States and the District of Columbia. It operates through the Retirement Services segment. Retirement Services is comprised of its United States and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products. Retirement Services has retail operations, which provide annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders. Retirement Services segment also has reinsurance operations, which reinsure multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities and institutional products from its reinsurance partners. In addition, its institutional operations, including funding agreements and pension risk transfer (PRT) obligations, are included in its Retirement Services segment. Its products include individual annuities and group annuities.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP (BK) is a large-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is a global investments company, which is focused on helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. It provides financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors. It allows clients to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. It delivers Investment Management and Investment Services in 35 countries. It also has an Other segment, which includes the leasing portfolio, corporate treasury activities, derivatives and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance and renewable energy investments, and business exits. As of September 30, 2018, the Company had $34.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. It offers a range of actively managed equity and fixed income. It offers asset servicing, clearing services, issuer services and treasury services to its clients.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

MERIDIAN BANCORP INC (MARYLAND) (EBSB) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Meridian Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for East Boston Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a stock savings bank. The Bank conducted its business from 31 locations, one mobile branch and three loan centers in the greater Boston metropolitan area as of December 31, 2016. The Bank offers a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses located in its market, which consists of Suffolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate loans, which it holds for investment. The Bank's lending business also involves the purchase and sale of loan participation interests. The Bank also offers non-deposit financial products through a third-party network arrangement. It offers customers a range of non-deposit financial products, including mutual funds, annuities, stocks and bonds, which are offered and cleared by a third-party broker-dealer. It also offers customers long-term care insurance.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

EVERCORE INC (EVR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Evercore Inc., formerly Evercore Partners Inc., is a global independent investment banking advisory company. The Company advises a diverse set of investment banking clients on a wide range of transactions and issues and provides institutional investors with high quality equity research, sales and trading execution that is free of the conflicts created by proprietary activities. The Firm also offers investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. The Company has 28 offices and affiliate offices in North America, Europe, South America and Asia and has the scale and strength to serve clients globally through a focused and tailored approach designed to meet their unique needs.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Peter Lynch has returned 232.42% vs. 150.34% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

