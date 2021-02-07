Validea's Top Five Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 2/7/2021

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

AEGON N.V. (ADR) (AEG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aegon N.V. (Aegon) is an international life insurance, pensions and asset management company. The Company's segments include the Americas, which includes the United States, Mexico and Brazil; the Netherlands; the United Kingdom; Central & Eastern Europe; Spain & Portugal; Asia, and Aegon Asset Management. It offers protection against mortality, morbidity and longevity risks, including traditional and universal life. It offers products with mortality, morbidity, and longevity risks, including traditional and universal life; mortgages; annuity products, and banking products. It offers individual protection products, such as annuities, term insurance, income protection and international/offshore bonds. It has activities in Hungary, Poland, Romania and Turkey. It offers life insurance marketed to high-net-worth individuals in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers investment products covering third-party customers, insurance-linked solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of AEGON N.V. (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for AEG>

Full Factor Report for AEG>

BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD (NTB) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (the Bank) provides banking services and wealth management services. Its geographic segments include Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the Channel Islands and the United Kingdom (the UK). It offers banking services, comprised of retail and corporate banking, treasury services, and wealth management, which consists of investment management, advisory and brokerage services, trust, estate, and company management in both its Bermuda and Cayman Islands segments, as well as custody services in its Bermuda segment. The Channel Islands and the UK segment include the jurisdictions of Guernsey and Jersey, and the UK. In the Channel Islands, it provides a range of services to private clients and financial intermediaries, including private banking and treasury services, Internet banking, wealth management and fiduciary services. In the UK, it provides mortgage services for high-value residential properties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD

Full Guru Analysis for NTB>

Full Factor Report for NTB>

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL INC (ENVA) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enova International, Inc. is a technology and analytics company. The Company provides online financial services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered or arranged loans to consumers in 33 states in the United States and in the United Kingdom and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, it also offered financing to small businesses in all 50 states and Washington D.C. in the United States. The Company provides online financial services to non-prime credit consumers and small businesses in the United States, United Kingdom, and Brazil. Its customers include small businesses, which have bank accounts but use alternative financial services because of their limited access to more traditional credit from banks, credit card companies and other lenders. The Company's financing products include short-term loans, line of credit accounts, installment loans and receivables purchase agreements (RPAs).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ENOVA INTERNATIONAL INC

Full Guru Analysis for ENVA>

Full Factor Report for ENVA>

CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD (ADR) (LFC) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: China Life Insurance Company Limited is a life insurance company. The Company provides a range of insurance products, including individual and group life insurance, health insurance and accident insurance products. It operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, and Accident Insurance. Its Life Insurance segment provides participating and non-participating life insurance and annuities to individuals and groups. Its Health Insurance segment provides short-term and long-term health insurance to individuals and groups. Its Accident Insurance segment provides short-term and long-term accident insurance to individuals and groups.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for LFC>

Full Factor Report for LFC>

UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD (ADR) (UOVEY) is a large-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Overseas Bank Limited is a bank in Asia. The Company provides financial services across the globe through its segments, which include Group Retail (GR), Group Wholesale Banking (GWB), Global Markets (GM) and Others. GR segment covers personal and small enterprise customers. GWB encompasses corporate and institutional client segments, which include medium and large enterprises, local corporations, multi-national corporations, financial institutions, government-linked entities, financial sponsors and property funds. GM provides a suite of treasury products and services across multi-asset classes, which include foreign exchange, interest rate, credit, commodities, equities and structured investment products to help customers manage market risks and volatility. GM also engages in market making activities and management of funding and liquidity. Others segment includes corporate support functions and other activities, which consists of property, insurance and investment management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for UOVEY>

Full Factor Report for UOVEY>

More details on Validea's Peter Lynch strategy

Peter Lynch Stock Ideas

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.