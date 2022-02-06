Validea's Top Five Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 2/6/2022

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

OFG BANCORP (OFG) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in providing banking and financial services through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management and Treasury. The Company provides banking and financial services to its clients through a range of banking and financial solutions, including commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; checking and savings accounts; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage, and corporate and individual trust and retirement services. The Company provides these services through various subsidiaries, including a commercial bank, Oriental Bank; a securities broker-dealer, Oriental Financial Services Corp. (Oriental Financial Services); an insurance agency, Oriental Insurance, LLC (Oriental Insurance), and a retirement plan administrator, Oriental Pension Consultants, Inc. (OPC).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of OFG BANCORP

OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (ORI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Old Republic International Corporation is a holding company engaged in the single business of insurance underwriting and related services. The Company conducts its operations through various regulated insurance company subsidiaries, which are organized into three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The Company's General Insurance segment consists of a commercial line of insurance, and offers coverage to businesses, government and other institutions. The Title Insurance segment consists primarily of the issuance of policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of public records which contain information concerning interests in real property. Its RFIG run-off business segment consists of mortgage guaranty and consumer credit indemnity (CCI) operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING (AEL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 98% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is engaged in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. The Company issues fixed annuity products through its life insurance subsidiaries, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company (American Equity Life), American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York (American Equity Life of New York) and Eagle Life Insurance Company (Eagle Life). The Company operates through one segment, which comprises of the sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuities. Its product types include Fixed index annuities, Annual reset fixed rate annuities, Multi-year fixed rate annuities and Single premium immediate annuities. The Company markets its products through a variable cost distribution network, including independent agents through independent marketing organizations (IMOs), broker/dealers, banks and registered investment advisors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING

BANCO MACRO SA (ADR) (BMA) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Banco Macro SA is an Argentina-based public company that offers traditional banking products and services to companies, including those operating in regional economies, and individuals, thus strengthening its goal to operate as a multiservice bank. Through other companies in the group, the Company also renders services as trustee agent and director and manager of mutual funds, as well as stock exchange services. The Company began the process of acquiring entities, assets and liabilities as part of the privatization of provincial banks and other banking institutions. The Company and Worldline Argentina SA entered into a joint venture agreement with Siemens Itron Business Servicies SA, to be jointly controlled by both companies, for the purpose of facilitating the development of a tax management data processing center, modernizing the existing tax collection systems and processes used by the Province of Salta, and managing and recovering municipal taxes and fees.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BANCO MACRO SA (ADR)

ENSTAR GROUP LTD. (ESGR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enstar Group Limited is an insurance group that offers capital release solutions and specialty underwriting capabilities through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia and other international locations. The Company's segments include Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium and StarStone. The Non-life Run-off segment comprises the operations of its subsidiaries that are running off their property and casualty and other non-life lines of business. The Atrium segment underwrites specialist marine, energy, aerospace, non-marine and liability classes. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty and specialty insurance products. The StarStone segment consists of its StarStone International (non-U.S) operations. StarStone is a global specialty insurer operating across underwriting hubs in the Lloyd's and London markets, Bermuda and Continental Europe.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ENSTAR GROUP LTD.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

