Validea's Top Five Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 12/8/2019

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP (BK) is a large-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is a global investments company, which is focused on helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. It provides financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors. It allows clients to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. It delivers Investment Management and Investment Services in 35 countries. It also has an Other segment, which includes the leasing portfolio, corporate treasury activities, derivatives and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance and renewable energy investments, and business exits. As of September 30, 2018, the Company had $34.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. It offers a range of actively managed equity and fixed income. It offers asset servicing, clearing services, issuer services and treasury services to its clients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

GREEN DOT CORPORATION (GDOT) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Green Dot Corporation (Green Dot) is a pro-consumer financial technology innovator. The Company is a provider of reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The Company's account services segment includes branded deposit account programs, including Green Dot-branded and affinity-branded general purpose reloadable (GPR) card accounts; checking accounts, open-loop gift cards and secured credit cards. The Company's processing and settlement services include its money processing services, which consists of reload services and 1099 disbursements, and its tax refund processing services. It also has operations in the mobile technology and mobile banking with GoBank mobile checking account. Through its subsidiary, SBBT Holdings, LLC (TPG), it also operates as a processor of tax refund disbursements in the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. (IBKR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBG, Inc.) is a holding company. The Company is an automated global electronic broker and market maker specializing in routing orders, and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds and mutual funds on over 120 electronic exchanges and market centers around the world and offering custody, prime brokerage, securities and margin lending services to customers. It operates in two segments: electronic brokerage and market making. It conducts its electronic brokerage business through its Interactive Brokers (IB) subsidiaries. It conducts its market making business through its Timber Hill (TH) subsidiaries. In the United States, it conducts its business from Greenwich, Connecticut and Chicago, Illinois. Outside the United States, it conducts business in Canada, England, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, China (Hong Kong and Shanghai), India, Australia and Japan.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC (JEF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Jefferies Financial Group Inc., formerly Leucadia National Corporation, is a diversified holding company focused on return on investment and long-term value. The Company's segments, based on requirements are Jefferies, Corporate and other. Jefferies is a global full-service, integrated securities and investment banking firm. Its financial services businesses include Jefferies Group LLC, Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, LLC (commercial mortgage banking and servicing), FXCM Group, LLC, HomeFed Corporation (HomeFed) and Foursight Capital and Chrome Capital (vehicle finance). It owns and has investments in an array of businesses, including HRG Group, Inc. (HRG), Vitesse Energy, LLC and Juneau Energy, LLC, Conwed Plastics and Idaho Timber and Golden Queen Mining Company, LLC (a gold and silver mining project).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: FAIL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

PREFERRED BANK (PFBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Preferred Bank is a commercial bank. The Bank provides deposit services, as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals and high net worth individuals. The Bank offers various services, such as personal banking, business banking and treasury management. The Bank's loan portfolio includes real estate mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, commercial loans and trade finance. Its real estate mortgage portfolio consists of real estate mini-perm loans, as well as purchased residential mortgages. The Bank offers a range of commercial loan products, including lines of credit for working capital, term loans for capital expenditures and commercial and stand-by letters of credit. Through its branch network, the Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and companies located primarily in Southern California.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: FAIL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Peter Lynch has returned 425.92% vs. 216.46% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.