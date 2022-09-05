Validea's Top Five Financial Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 9/5/2022

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP INC (FMAO) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company's primary subsidiary, The Farmers & Merchants State Bank (the Bank), is a community bank operating in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. Its other subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants Risk Management (Captive), is a captive insurance company. The Bank is engaged in commercial banking business. The Bank's activities include commercial, agricultural and residential mortgages as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The Bank's main loan portfolio consists of loans made to customers in the farming industry for such things as farmland, farm equipment, livestock, and operating loans for seed, fertilizer, and feed. The Bank's other types of lending activities include loans for home improvements and loans for such items as autos, trucks, recreational vehicles and motorcycles. The Bank also provides checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

MANNING AND NAPIER INC (MN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Manning & Napier, Inc. is an independent investment management firm. The Company provides its clients with a range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. The Company's investment strategies are powered by multiple research engines, employing fundamental and quantitative approaches, and are offered as both single- and multi-asset class portfolios. The Company primarily provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds and collective investment trust funds. The Company's separate accounts are primarily distributed through wealth management sales channel, where its financial consultants form relationships with high-net-worth individuals, endowments, foundations, and retirement plans. Its mutual funds and collective investment trusts are primarily distributed through financial intermediaries, including brokers, financial advisors, retirement plan advisors and platform relationships.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

AMALGAMATED BANK (AMAL) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amalgamated Bank is a commercial bank and a chartered trust company that provides banking services. The Company offers solutions in the areas of personal banking, small business, commercial banking and institutional investing. Its product line includes residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multifamily mortgages, and a variety of commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also offers online banking and bill payment services, online cash management, safe deposit box rentals, debit card and automated teller machine (ATM) card services. Its corporate divisions include Commercial Banking, Trust and Investment Management and Consumer Banking.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

COLUMBIA FINANCIAL INC (CLBK) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Columbia Financial, Inc. is the holding company of Columbia Bank and Freehold Bank, each of which is a federally chartered stock savings bank. The Company offers traditional financial services to businesses and consumers in its market areas. Through Columbia Bank and Freehold Bank, the Company serves the financial needs of its depositors and the local community as community-minded, customer service-focused institutions. It offers traditional financial services to businesses and consumers in its market areas. The Company attracts deposits from the general public and use those funds to originate a variety of loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to four-family real estate loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. The Company offers title insurance through its subsidiary, First Jersey Title Services, Inc. Wealth management services are offered through a third-party relationship.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

HANMI FINANCIAL CORP (HAFC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hanmi Financial Corporation is a holding company for Hanmi Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community bank conducting general business banking, with its primary market encompassing the Korean American community and other Asian-American communities across California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Virginia and Washington. The Bank's full-service offices are located in markets where many of the businesses are owned by immigrants and other minority groups. The Bank's client base reflects the multi-ethnic composition of these communities. The Bank originates loans for its own portfolio and for sale in the secondary market. Lending activities include real estate loans (commercial property, construction and residential property), commercial and industrial loans (commercial term, commercial lines of credit and international), equipment lease financing and small business administration (SBA) loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

