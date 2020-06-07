Validea's Top Five Financial Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 6/7/2020

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

INTL FCSTONE INC (INTL) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: INTL FCStone Inc. is a financial services organization. The Company provides execution, risk management and advisory services, market intelligence and clearing services. The Company operates through five segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services (CES). The Company's services include risk management advisory services for commercial customers; clearing and execution of debt and equity securities, listed futures and options on futures contracts on all securities and commodity exchanges; structured over-the-counter (OTC) products in a range of commodities; physical trading and hedging of precious and base metals, and select other commodities; trading of more than 140 foreign currencies; market-making in international equities; fixed income; debt origination and asset management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INTL FCSTONE INC

VICTORY CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC (VCTR) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an investment management company. The Company's model features an operating platform that provides centralized distribution, marketing and operations infrastructure to its franchises and solutions platform. Its solutions platform consists of multi-Franchise and customized solutions strategies that are primarily rules-based. It offers its solutions platform through a variety of vehicles, including separate accounts, mutual funds and VictoryShares, which is its exchange-traded funds (ETF) brand. Its franchises include Expedition Investment Partners, INCORE Capital Management, Integrity Asset Management, Sophus Capital, Sycamore Capital, Trivalent Investments, Park Avenue, SailingStone and KPB Investment Advisors. The Company's franchises and solutions platform, as of September 30, 2017, offered 70 investment strategies with its focus asset classes, consisting of United States small- and mid-cap equities, global/non-United States equities and solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VICTORY CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC

HCI GROUP INC (HCI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) is an insurance holding company. The Company operates through four operating divisions: property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, investment real estate and information technology. Its operations include Insurance Operations and Other Operations. Its Insurance Operations include property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance. The Company, through its subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc. (HCPCI), provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners and tenants on properties located in Florida. HCPCI also offers flood-endorsed and wind-only policies to new and pre-existing Florida customers. Its Other Operations include information technology (IT) and real estate. The Company's real estate operations consist of multiple properties it owns and operates.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HCI GROUP INC

PJT PARTNERS INC (PJT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PJT Partners Inc. is an advisory-focused investment bank. The Company offers an array of strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. It provides, through Park Hill Group, private fund advisory and placement services for alternative investment managers, including private equity funds, real estate funds and hedge funds. Its advisory business offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements and distressed sales. Its Restructuring and Special Situations Group's services include advising companies, creditors and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PJT PARTNERS INC

B. RILEY FINANCIAL INC (RILY) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: B. Riley Financial, Inc. is an independent investment bank. The Company's segments include capital markets, auction and liquidation, valuation and appraisal, and Principal Investments-United Online. The capital markets segment provides an array of investment banking, corporate finance, research, wealth management, sales and trading services to corporate, institutional and high net worth clients. The auction and liquidation segment utilizes a scalable network of independent contractors and industry-specific advisors to tailor its services to the needs of a multitude of clients, logistical challenges and distressed circumstances. The valuation and appraisal segment provides valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms and other providers of capital. The principal investments-United Online segment consists of businesses, which has been acquired primarily for attractive investment return characteristics.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of B. RILEY FINANCIAL INC

More details on Validea's Motley Fool strategy

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

