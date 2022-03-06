Validea's Top Five Financial Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 3/6/2022

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

AMERICAN NATIONAL GROUP INC (ANAT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American National Group Inc is engaged in life insurance, annuities, and property and casualty insurance. The Company's family of companies includes life insurance companies, property and casualty insurance companies, and various non-insurance subsidiaries. The Company's segments include Life, Annuity, Property and Casualty, Health, and Corporate and Other. Life segment offers products, such as Whole Life, Term Life, Universal Life, Variable Universal Life and Credit Life Insurance. Annuity segment consists of Deferred Annuity, Single Premium Immediate Annuity and Variable Annuity. Health segment consists of Medicare Supplement, Supplemental Insurance, Stop-Loss, Credit Disability and Medical Expense. Property and Casualty segment offers products, such as Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Specialty Markets products. Corporate and Other segment consists of noninsurance subsidiaries and other invested assets not matched with insurance activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AMERICAN NATIONAL GROUP INC

Full Guru Analysis for ANAT>

Full Factor Report for ANAT>

HOULIHAN LOKEY INC (HLI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is a global independent investment bank that focuses on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), capital markets, financial restructuring, valuation, and strategic consulting. The Company operates through three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Company provides financial professionals with an integrated platform that enables them to deliver advice to its clients. The Corporate Finance activities include two categories: M&A and capital markets advisory. The Financial and Valuation Advisory segment includes financial opinions, and a range of valuation and financial consulting services in the United States. It also provides strategic consulting services to clients. The Financial Restructuring segment provides advice to debtors and creditors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HOULIHAN LOKEY INC

Full Guru Analysis for HLI>

Full Factor Report for HLI>

ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS CORP (ATLC) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Atlanticus Holdings Corporation is engaged in facilitating consumer credit through financial technology and related services. Through its subsidiaries, the Company offers an array of financial products and services. The Company operates through two segments: Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. Credit and Other Investments includes its point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer credit card operations, investments in and servicing credit card receivables portfolios, as well as other product testing and investments that utilize much of the same infrastructure. The operations of the Auto Finance segment are conducted through the Company's CAR platform. CAR primarily purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for, and provide floor plan financing for, a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, used car business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS CORP

Full Guru Analysis for ATLC>

Full Factor Report for ATLC>

OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC. (USA) (OPY) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. is a middle market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. The Company is engaged in a range of activities in the financial services industry; including retail securities brokerage; institutional sales and trading; investment banking, including corporate and public finance; equity and fixed income research; market-making; trust services; and investment advisory and asset management services. The Company has approximately 92 retail branch offices in the United States and institutional businesses located in London, Tel Aviv and Hong Kong. The Company provides various private client services, including full-service brokerage, wealth planning and margin lending. Its asset management services include separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary advisory accounts, non-discretionary advisory accounts, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement program, Oppenheimer Investment Advisers and Oppenheimer Investment Management LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC. (USA)

Full Guru Analysis for OPY>

Full Factor Report for OPY>

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP (STC) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stewart Information Services Corporation is a global real estate services company. The Company offers its products and services through its directly owned policy-issuing offices, network of independent agencies and other businesses. The Company operates through two segments: title insurance and ancillary services and corporate. The title insurance and related services (title) segment provides services needed to transfer title to property in a real estate transaction and includes services such as searching, examining, closing and insuring the condition of the title to the property. Its title segment also includes home and personal insurance services. The ancillary services and corporate segment include appraisal management services, search and valuation services, and online notarization and closing solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP

Full Guru Analysis for STC>

Full Factor Report for STC>

More details on Validea's Motley Fool strategy

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.