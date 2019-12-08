Validea's Top Five Financial Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 12/8/2019

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORPORATION (INS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Intelligent Systems Corporation is engaged in the business of providing technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market. The Company's financial transaction solutions and services (FinTech) operations are conducted through its CoreCard Software, Inc. (CoreCard) subsidiary. CoreCard and its affiliate companies in Romania and India, as well as the corporate office provide administrative, human resources and executive management support. The Company also has two subsidiaries, CoreCard SRL in Romania and ISC Software in India, that perform software development and testing, as well as processing operations support for CoreCard. CoreCard designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MERIDIAN BANCORP INC (MARYLAND) (EBSB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Meridian Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for East Boston Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a stock savings bank. The Bank conducted its business from 31 locations, one mobile branch and three loan centers in the greater Boston metropolitan area as of December 31, 2016. The Bank offers a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses located in its market, which consists of Suffolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate loans, which it holds for investment. The Bank's lending business also involves the purchase and sale of loan participation interests. The Bank also offers non-deposit financial products through a third-party network arrangement. It offers customers a range of non-deposit financial products, including mutual funds, annuities, stocks and bonds, which are offered and cleared by a third-party broker-dealer. It also offers customers long-term care insurance.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

VICTORY CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC (VCTR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an investment management company. The Company's model features an operating platform that provides centralized distribution, marketing and operations infrastructure to its franchises and solutions platform. Its solutions platform consists of multi-Franchise and customized solutions strategies that are primarily rules-based. It offers its solutions platform through a variety of vehicles, including separate accounts, mutual funds and VictoryShares, which is its exchange-traded funds (ETF) brand. Its franchises include Expedition Investment Partners, INCORE Capital Management, Integrity Asset Management, Sophus Capital, Sycamore Capital, Trivalent Investments, Park Avenue, SailingStone and KPB Investment Advisors. The Company's franchises and solutions platform, as of September 30, 2017, offered 70 investment strategies with its focus asset classes, consisting of United States small- and mid-cap equities, global/non-United States equities and solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES INC (PFSI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm. The Company conducts business in three segments: production, servicing (together, production and servicing comprise its mortgage banking activities) and investment management. Production segment performs mortgage loan origination, acquisition and sale activities. Servicing segment performs mortgage loan servicing for its own account and for others, including for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT). Investment management segment represents its investment management activities, which include the activities associated with investment asset acquisitions and dispositions, such as sourcing, due diligence, negotiation and settlement; managing correspondent production activities for PMT; and managing the acquired investments for PMT. Its primary subsidiaries are: PNMAC Capital Management, LLC, PennyMac Loan Services, LLC and PNMAC Opportunity Fund Associates, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

META FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (CASH) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Meta Financial Group, Inc. is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company operates through its banking subsidiary, MetaBank (the Bank). Its segments include Payments, Banking, and Corporate Services/Other. MetaBank is both a community-oriented financial institution offering a range of financial services to meet the needs of the communities it serves and a payments company providing services on a nationwide basis. It operates in both the banking and payments industries through MetaBank, its retail banking operation; Meta Payment Systems (MPS), its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX Financial Services Inc. (AFS/IBEX), its insurance premium financing division, and Refund Advantage, EPS Financial, LLC (EPS) Financial and Specialty Consumer Services, its tax-related financial solutions divisions. The Company, through its Meta Commercial Finance Division, which includes its state-chartered bank subsidiary, Crestmark Bank, provides business-to-business commercial financing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

