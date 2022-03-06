Validea's Top Five Financial Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 3/6/2022

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

BRIDGE INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS INC (BRDG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 97% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager. The Company is diversified across various asset classes. The Company employs a vertically integrated model spanning nine investment platforms across real estate equity and debt strategies. Its vertically integrated approach includes investment professionals as well as employees who perform active asset management, property management, leasing, and construction management functions. The Company operate across 40 states. Its portfolio consists of Skybridge Towers, One North Lasalle, Royal Centre, Waverly Place, Lore South Mountain, Somerby Franklin, Carrollwood Station, Somerby Lake Nona, Sandy Springs, Archer Ave, Post District and Echo Street West.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORP (EVERETT) (CCB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 92% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Coastal Financial Corporation is the bank holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Coastal Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank is focused on providing a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals throughout the Puget Sound region in the state of Washington. The Bank through its CCBX division provides banking as a service that allows broker-dealer and digital financial service partners to offer their customers banking services. The Banks primary source of funding for its loans is commercial and retail deposits from its customer relationships. It offers variety of loans to business owners, including commercial and industrial loans and commercial real estate loans secured by owner-occupied commercial properties. It also offers non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans. The Bank operates through its 14 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet, and its mobile banking application.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 92% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Republic Bank (the Bank) is a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank specializes in providing services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services, including trust and custody services, to clients in selected metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The principal business activities of the Commercial Banking segment are gathering deposits, originating and servicing loans and investing in investment securities. The principal business activities of the Wealth Management segment include the investment management activities of First Republic Investment Management, Inc. (FRIM), which manages investments for individuals and institutions; money market mutual fund activities through third-party providers and the brokerage activities of First Republic Securities Company, LLC (FRSC) and its foreign exchange activities conducted on behalf of clients.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

QCR HOLDINGS, INC. (QCRH) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 92% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: QCR Holdings, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company. The Company serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its banking subsidiaries, Quad City Bank & Trust (QCBT), Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust (CRBT), Community State Bank (CSB), and Springfield First Community Bank (SFCB), which provides full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and asset management services. The Company is also engaged in direct financing lease contracts through m2 Equipment Finance, LLC (m2), a subsidiary of QCBT. Its principal business consists of attracting deposits and investing those deposits in loans/leases and securities. The Company and its subsidiaries provide a range of commercial and retail lending/leasing and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and Government agencies. The subsidiary banks actively market their services to qualified lending and deposit clients.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

VERITEX HOLDINGS INC (VBTX) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 92% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank (the Bank), a Texas state-chartered bank provide relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It operates through community banking segment. The Bank provides a range of banking services, including commercial and retail lending and checking and savings deposit products, to individual and corporate customers. It offers a suite of online banking solutions, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, as well as automated teller machines (ATMs), and mobile banking, mail and personal appointment. It also offers debit cards, night depository, direct deposit, cashier's checks and letters of credit. The Company offers an array of commercial treasury management services.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.