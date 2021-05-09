Validea's Top Five Financial Stocks Based On John Neff - 5/9/2021

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES INC (ACBI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as a commercial bank. The Bank provides an array of credit, treasury management and deposit products and services to growth businesses, middle market corporations, commercial real estate developers and investors, and private clients. Its wealth management division offers financial planning, trust administration, investment management, brokerage and estate planning services. It also provides selected capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business and individual clients. Its private banking credit products include loans to individuals for personal and investment purposes, such as secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit. Its specialty corporate financial services include payments industry banking, financial institutions banking, capital markets services and specialty commercial lending.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

MERIDIAN BANCORP INC (MARYLAND) (EBSB) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Meridian Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for East Boston Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a stock savings bank. The Bank conducted its business from 31 locations, one mobile branch and three loan centers in the greater Boston metropolitan area as of December 31, 2016. The Bank offers a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses located in its market, which consists of Suffolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate loans, which it holds for investment. The Bank's lending business also involves the purchase and sale of loan participation interests. The Bank also offers non-deposit financial products through a third-party network arrangement. It offers customers a range of non-deposit financial products, including mutual funds, annuities, stocks and bonds, which are offered and cleared by a third-party broker-dealer. It also offers customers long-term care insurance.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

FIRST BANCSHARES INC (MISSISSIPPI) (FBMS) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association (the Bank). The Company and the Bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business for small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The Bank provides a range of banking services across Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The Bank offers a range of commercial and personal loans. Commercial loans include both secured and unsecured loans for working capital (including loans secured by inventory and accounts receivable), business expansion (including acquisition of real estate and improvements), and purchase of equipment and machinery. The Bank offers a range of deposit services, including noninterest-bearing accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and time deposits.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC (IBTX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through the Company's subsidiary, Independent Bank (the Bank), the Company provides a range of commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 41 banking offices in the Dallas/North Texas area, the Austin/Central Texas area, and the Houston metropolitan area. The Company offers residential mortgages through its mortgage brokerage division. As a mortgage broker, the Company originates residential mortgages, which are sold into the secondary market shortly after closing. The Company also provides wealth management services to its customers, including investment advisory and other related services. The Company offers a range of commercial and retail lending products to businesses, professionals and individuals. Deposits are the Company's principal source of funds for use in lending and other general banking purposes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

More details on Validea's John Neff strategy

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

