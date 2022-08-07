Validea's Top Five Financial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 8/7/2022

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORP (ACRE) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company is primarily engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company operates through an operating segment primarily focused on directly originating and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt-related investments for the Company's own account. The Company's investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities. These investments are generally held for investment and are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, self-storage, student housing, residential and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests therein. The Company's portfolio is externally managed by Ares Commercial Real Estate Management LLC (the Manager).

ACI WORLDWIDE INC (ACIW) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ACI Worldwide, Inc. develops, markets, installs, and supports a line of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time digital payments. Its segments include ACI On Demand serves the needs of banks, merchants, and billers. These on-demand solutions are maintained and delivered through the cloud via its global data centers and is available in either a single-tenant environment for software as a service (SaaS) offering, or in a multi-tenant environment for platform as a service (PaaS) offerings; and ACI On Premise serves customers who manage their software on site or through a third-party public cloud environment. Its solutions include ACI Acquiring, ACI Issuing, ACI Enterprise Payments Platform, ACI Low Value Real-Time Payments, ACI High Value Real-Time Payments, ACI Omni Commerce, ACI Secure eCommerce, ACI Fraud Management, ACI Digital Business Banking, and ACI Speedpay. The Company offers implementation, product support, technical, and education services.

ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD. (ACGL) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company provides a range of property, casualty and mortgage insurance and reinsurance lines. The Company's segments include insurance, reinsurance, mortgage, other and corporate. The insurance segment's product lines include construction and national accounts; excess and surplus casualty; lenders products; professional lines; programs; property, energy, marine and aviation; travel, accident and health, and other. The reinsurance segment's product lines include casualty; marine and aviation; other specialty; property catastrophe; property excluding property catastrophe, and other. The mortgage segment includes United States and international mortgage insurance and reinsurance operations as well as government sponsored enterprise (GSE) credit-risk sharing transactions. The other segment includes the results of Watford Holdings Ltd. (Watford Re).

ALLEGIANCE BANCSHARES INC (ABTX) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Allegiance Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Allegiance Bank provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending services, including commercial loans, loans to small businesses guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (the SBA), mortgage loans, home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans, among others, specifically designed for small to medium-sized businesses and companies, professionals, and individuals. It offers various types of deposit accounts, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits. It offers mobile banking and banking by telephone and Internet. It provides safe deposit boxes, debit cards, cash management and wire transfer services, night depository, direct deposits, and letters of credit.

AMERIS BANCORP (ABCB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company of Ameris Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a full range of banking services to its retail and commercial customers in approximately 165 locations in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. It has five segments. The Banking Division provides full financial services, including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Retail Mortgage Division is engaged in origination, sales and servicing of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The Warehouse Lending Division is engaged in the origination and servicing of warehouse lines to other businesses, which are secured by underlying one-to-four family residential mortgage loans and residential mortgage servicing rights. The SBA Division is engaged in the origination, sales and servicing of small business administration loans. The Premium Finance Division is engaged in the origination and servicing of commercial insurance premium finance loans.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

