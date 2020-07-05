Validea's Top Five Financial Stocks Based On David Dreman - 7/5/2020

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC. (AMP) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is a financial services company that offers financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. The Company operates in five segments: Advice & Wealth Management; Asset Management; Annuities; Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Company uses Ameriprise Financial as its enterprise brand, as well as the name of its advisor network and certain of its retail products and services. The retail products and services that use the Ameriprise Financial brand include those that it provides through its advisors (financial planning, investment advisory accounts and retail brokerage services) and products and services that the Company markets directly to consumers or through affinity groups (personal auto and home insurance). The Company uses its RiverSource brand for its annuity and protection products issued by the RiverSource Life companies, including its life and disability income insurance products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.

BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL SA (ADR) (BSBR) is a large-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (the Bank) is indirectly controlled by Banco Santander, S.A., and is an institution of the Financial and Prudential Group. The Bank operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The Company conducts its operations by means of portfolios such as commercial, investment, lending and financing, mortgage lending, leasing, credit card operations and foreign exchange. The Bank also operates in the payment institution, leasing, buying club management and securities, insurance brokerage operations, capitalization and pension plan. Through Global Wholesale Banking segment, the Bank offers financial services and structured solutions to its customers, in parallel with its trading activities. It also offers foreign exchange products, over the counter derivatives and investments to all of its clients, including institutional investors, corporate clients and individuals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL SA (ADR)

PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES INC (PFSI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm. The Company conducts business in three segments: production, servicing (together, production and servicing comprise its mortgage banking activities) and investment management. Production segment performs mortgage loan origination, acquisition and sale activities. Servicing segment performs mortgage loan servicing for its own account and for others, including for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT). Investment management segment represents its investment management activities, which include the activities associated with investment asset acquisitions and dispositions, such as sourcing, due diligence, negotiation and settlement; managing correspondent production activities for PMT; and managing the acquired investments for PMT. Its primary subsidiaries are: PNMAC Capital Management, LLC, PennyMac Loan Services, LLC and PNMAC Opportunity Fund Associates, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES INC

BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA SA (ADR) (BBAR) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Banco Bbva Argentina SA, formerly known as BBVA French Bank, is an Argentina-based banking institution. Through its banking platform, the Bank provides a broad range of financial and non-financial services to both individuals and companies. It manages three business lines: Retail Banking, Small and Medium-Sized Companies and Corporate and Investment Banking (C&IB). Retail Banking offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, loans, mortgages, insurance and investment products, among others. Small and Medium-Sized Companies targets local private-sector companies providing financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance and investment products, among others. C&IB offers financial services to corporations and multinational companies, as well as global transaction services, global markets solutions, long term financing, among others. The Bank is active locally, mostly.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA SA (ADR)

ORIX CORPORATION (ADR) (IX) is a large-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 84% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ORIX Corporation (ORIX) is a financial services company. The Company operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, which consists of lending, leasing and fee business; Maintenance Leasing, which consists of automobile leasing and rentals, car sharing, and test and measurement instruments and information technology-related equipment rentals and leasing; Real Estate, which consists of real estate development and rental, facility operation, real estate investment trust (REIT) asset management, and real estate investment advisory services; Investment and Operation, which consists of environment and energy-related business, principal investment and loan servicing (asset recovery); Retail Segment, which consists of life insurance, banking and card loan business, and Overseas Business, which consists of leasing, lending, investment in bonds, investment banking, asset management and ship- and aircraft-related operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ORIX CORPORATION (ADR)

More details on Validea's David Dreman strategy

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

