Validea's Top Five Financial Stocks Based On David Dreman - 2/7/2021

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (USA) (MFC) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Manulife Financial Corporation is a holding company of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (MLI), a Canadian life insurance company. The Company operates as a financial services company with principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States. The Company operates as Manulife in Canada and Asia, and as John Hancock in the United States. The Company's segments include Asia, Canada, U.S., Global WAM, and Corporate and Other. The product and service offerings under its segments include Wealth and asset management businesses (Global WAM), and Insurance and annuity products (Asia, Canada and the U.S.). Wealth and asset management businesses include mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services. Insurance and annuity products include a variety of individual life insurance, individual and group long-term care insurance and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (USA)

PROGRESSIVE CORP (PGR) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Progressive Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company's insurance subsidiaries and affiliates provide personal and commercial automobile and property insurance, other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. The Company operates through the Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property segments. The Company's Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. The Commercial Lines business writes primary liability, physical damage, and business-related general liability and property insurance. It provides property insurance for homes, condos, manufactured homes, and renters, as well as personal umbrella insurance and primary and excess flood insurance. The Company's service business includes commercial auto insurance procedures/plans (CAIP) and commission-based businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PROGRESSIVE CORP

ORIX CORPORATION (ADR) (IX) is a large-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 84% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ORIX CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the provision of diversified financial services. The Company has six business segments. The Corporate Financial Services segment is engaged in the commission business. The Maintenance Leasing segment is engaged in the automobile leasing business, the car rental business, the measuring instruments and information related equipment rental business, and the leasing business. The Real Estate segment is engaged in the development, leasing and management of real estate, the facility operation business and the real estate asset management business. The Business Investment segment is engaged in the environment and energy business, the investment business and the concession business. The Retail segment is engaged in the life insurance business, the banking business and the card loan business. The Overseas segment is engaged in the asset management business, the aircraft and ship related business, the investment and financial business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ORIX CORPORATION (ADR)

PEOPLE'S UNITED FINANCIAL, INC. (PBCT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 84% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: People's United Financial, Inc. is a bank holding company and a financial holding company of People's United Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in providing commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. Commercial Banking segment is engaged in commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. It offers cash management, correspondent banking, municipal banking, institutional trust services, corporate trust and private banking, among others. Retail Banking segment provides consumer lending (including residential mortgage and home equity lending) and consumer deposit gathering activities. The Retail Banking segment also includes brokerage, financial advisory services, investment management services and non-institutional trust services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PEOPLE'S UNITED FINANCIAL, INC.

ALLSTATE CORP (ALL) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Allstate Corporation (Allstate) is a holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. The Company's business is conducted principally through Allstate Insurance Company, Allstate Life Insurance Company and other subsidiaries. The Company is engaged in the property-casualty insurance business and the life insurance, accident and health insurance and protection plans that cover electronic devices and personal identities. Its segments include Allstate Protection, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Service Businesses, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other. The Company offers its products in the United States and Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ALLSTATE CORP

More details on Validea's David Dreman strategy

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

