Validea's Top Five Financial Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 3/6/2022

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL INC (ENVA) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enova International, Inc. is a technology and analytics company, which is focused on providing online financial services. The Company offers or arranges loans or draws on lines of credit to consumers in approximately 39 states in the United States and Brazil. It also offers financing to small businesses in approximately 50 states and Washington D.C. in the United States. The Company's online financial services include instalment loans, line of credit accounts, receivables purchase agreements, income share agreements, CSO programs and bank program. Instalment loans include longer-term loans that require the outstanding principal balance to be paid down in multiple instalments and shorter-term single payment loans. It directly offers, or purchases through its bank programs, new consumer line of credit accounts in approximately 31 states in the United States and business line of credit accounts in approximately 47 states and in Washington D.C. in the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ENOVA INTERNATIONAL INC

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC (JHG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Janus Henderson Group PLC is an independent global asset manager. The Company specializes in active investment across all asset classes. It operates through the investment management business segment. The Company manages a range of actively managed investment products for institutional and retail investors across five capabilities: Equities, Fixed Income, Multi-Asset, Quantitative Equities and Alternatives. It operates across various product lines, distribution channels and geographic regions. The Company conducts its operations in North America, the United Kingdom (UK), continental Europe, Latin America, Japan, Asia and Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC

EVERCORE INC (EVR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Evercore Inc. is an investment banking and investment management company. The Company operates through two segments: Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment includes the advisory business through, which the Company provides advice to clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, shareholder activism and other strategic corporate transactions, with a particular focus on advising multinational corporations and substantial private equity firms on transactions. The segment also provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders and acquirers. The Investment Management segment includes the wealth management business through, which the Company provides investment advisory, wealth management and fiduciary services for high-net-worth individuals and associated entities and the private equity business, which holds interests in private equity funds which are not managed by the Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EVERCORE INC

FEDERATED HERMES INC (FHI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Federated Hermes, Inc. is a provider of investment management products and related financial services. The Company is engaged in sponsoring, marketing and providing investment-related services to various investment products, including sponsored investment companies and other funds (Federated Hermes Funds) and Separate Accounts (which includes separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products) in both domestic and international markets. The Company provides investment advisory services to Federated Hermes Funds. It markets these funds to institutional customers and banks, broker/dealers and other financial intermediaries. In addition, it markets and provides stewardship and real estate development services to various domestic and international companies. The Company offers a range of products and strategies, including money market, equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets and multi-asset investments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FEDERATED HERMES INC

ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD. (ACGL) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company provides a range of property, casualty and mortgage insurance and reinsurance lines. The Company's segments include insurance, reinsurance, mortgage, other and corporate. The insurance segment's product lines include construction and national accounts; excess and surplus casualty; lenders products; professional lines; programs; property, energy, marine and aviation; travel, accident and health, and other. The reinsurance segment's product lines include casualty; marine and aviation; other specialty; property catastrophe; property excluding property catastrophe, and other. The mortgage segment includes United States and international mortgage insurance and reinsurance operations as well as government sponsored enterprise (GSE) credit-risk sharing transactions. The other segment includes the results of Watford Holdings Ltd. (Watford Re).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

