Validea's Top Five Energy Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 3/13/2022

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP (DKL) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 51% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The Company operates through two segments: pipelines and transportation and wholesale marketing and terminalling. Its pipelines and transportation segment consist of pipelines, tanks, offloading facilities, trucks and ancillary assets, which provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and refined products transportation and storage services primarily in support of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (Delek Holdings) refining operations in Tyler, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Big Spring, Texas. Its wholesale marketing and terminalling segment consist of refined products terminals and pipelines in Texas, Tennessee, Arkansas and Oklahoma. This segment provides marketing services for the refined products output of the Tyler and Big Spring refineries, which engage in wholesale activity at its terminals in West Texas and at terminals owned by third parties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP

Full Guru Analysis for DKL>

Full Factor Report for DKL>

ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P. (ARLP) is a small-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a diversified natural resource company. The Company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. The Illinois Basin segment includes its operating mining complexes. The Appalachia segment includes its operating mining complexes. The Minerals segment includes the Company's oil & gas mineral interests. The Company is a producer and marketer of coal primarily to the United States utilities and industrial users. The Company owns both mineral and royalty interests in approximately 1.5 million gross acres in oil & gas producing regions in the United States, primarily the Permian, Anadarko, and Williston Basins. In addition, it develops and markets industrial and mining technology products and services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P.

Full Guru Analysis for ARLP>

Full Factor Report for ARLP>

ARCH RESOURCES INC (ARCH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arch Resources, Inc. is a coal and metallurgical coal producer. The Company's segments include metallurgical (MET) and thermal. The MET segment contains the Company's metallurgical operations in West Virginia. The heat value, sulfur, ash, moisture content and volatility, which is in the case of metallurgical coal are the variables in the marketing and transportation of coal. The thermal segment contains the Company's thermal operations in Wyoming and Colorado. The Company operates approximately seven mines located in many of the coal-producing regions of the United States. The locations of its mines and access to export facilities enable it to ship coal worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ARCH RESOURCES INC

Full Guru Analysis for ARCH>

Full Factor Report for ARCH>

ANTERO RESOURCES CORP (AR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Antero Resources Corporation is an oil and natural gas company that is engaged in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties. The Company's segments include Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The gathering and processing segment also includes equity in earnings from the Company's investments in the Joint Venture and Stonewall. The Water Handling segment includes two independent systems that deliver freshwater from sources including the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways. The water handling segment also includes the Clearwater Facility and other fluid handling services. Its other fluid handling services include high rate transfer, wastewater transportation, disposal, and treatment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ANTERO RESOURCES CORP

Full Guru Analysis for AR>

Full Factor Report for AR>

APA CORP (US) (APA) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: APA Corporation is an energy holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries: Apache Corporation and APA Corporation Suriname. It explores for and produces oil and gas. The Company's production segments include in the United States, Egypt's Western Desert and the United Kingdom's North Sea and Suriname. The Company's United States operations and interests are focused in the Permian Basin. The Company also includes assets in the East Texas Eagle Ford/Austin Chalk, the Gulf Coast and the Gulf of Mexico. Egypt includes onshore conventional assets located in Egypt's Western Desert; and the North Sea, which includes offshore assets based in the United Kingdom. Suriname includes offshore exploration activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of APA CORP (US)

Full Guru Analysis for APA>

Full Factor Report for APA>

More details on Validea's Warren Buffett strategy

Warren Buffett Stock Ideas

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.