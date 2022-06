Validea's Top Five Energy Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 6/12/2022

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES INC (AMR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. is a mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. The Company is principally engaged in supplying metallurgical products to the steel industry. The Company extracts, processes and markets met and thermal coal from deep and surface mines for sale to steel and coke producers, industrial customers, and electric utilities. The Company operates in one reportable segment: Met, which consists of five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia, fourteen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia, as well as expenses associated with certain closed mines. The Met segment operations consist of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch. The coal produced by its Met segment operations is predominantly met coal with some amounts of thermal coal being produced as a byproduct of mining. It conducts mining operations only in the United States with mines in Central Appalachia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES INC

EQUINOR ASA (ADR) (EQNR) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Equinor ASA, formerly Statoil ASA, is a Norway-based energy company engaged in oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Company's segments include Development and Production Norway (DPN), Development and Production International (DPI), Marketing, Midstream and Processing (MMP) and Other. DPN segment manages the Company's upstream activities on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) and explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. DPI segment manages the Company's upstream activities that are not included in the DPN and Development and Production USA (DPUSA) business areas. MMP segment manages its marketing and trading activities related to oil products and natural gas, transportation, processing and manufacturing, and the development of oil and gas. Other segment includes activities in New Energy Solutions (NES), Technology, Projects and Drilling (TPD), Global Strategy and Business Development (GSB), and Corporate staffs and support functions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of EQUINOR ASA (ADR)

DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC (FANG) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and gas company, which is focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The Company operates through two segments. The upstream segment is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The midstream operations segment is focused on owning, operating, developing and acquiring midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Its total acreage position in the Permian Basin is approximately 524,700 acres, which consisted primarily of approximately 292,903 acres in the Midland Basin and approximately 189,357 acres in the Delaware Basin. Its subsidiaries include Diamondback E&P LLC, Viper Energy Partners GP LLC, Rattler Midstream GP LLC and QEP Resources, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC

MATADOR RESOURCES CO (MTDR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Matador Resources Company is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Its segments include exploration and production and midstream. The exploration and production segment is engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States and is focused primarily on the oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. The midstream segment conducts midstream operations through its midstream joint venture, San Mateo, in support of its exploration, development and production operations, provide natural gas processing, oil transportation services, oil, natural gas, produced water gathering services, produced water disposal services to third parties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MATADOR RESOURCES CO

PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO (PXD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The Company conducts exploitation and exploration activities in the Spraberry/Wolfcamp oil field located in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The Company holds approximately 976,000 gross acres, of which 961,000 gross acres are located in the Spraberry/Wolfcamp field in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The oil produced from the Spraberry/Wolfcamp field in the Midland Basin is West Texas Intermediate Sweet, and the gas produced is casinghead gas with an average energy content of 1,400 British thermal unit (Btu). The oil and gas are produced primarily from six formations, the Spraberry, the Jo Mill, the Dean, the Wolfcamp, the Strawn and the Atoka. Its subsidiaries include Pioneer Natural Resources USA, Inc., Pioneer Sands LLC and Pioneer Uravan, Inc., among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

