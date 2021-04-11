Validea's Top Five Energy Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 4/11/2021

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

BLACK STONE MINERALS LP (BSM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is an owner of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Company's principal business is maximizing the value of its existing portfolio of mineral and royalty assets through active management and expanding its asset base through acquisitions of additional mineral and royalty interests. As of December 31, 2016, it owned mineral interests in approximately 15.5 million acres, with an average 45.7% ownership interest in that acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it also owned nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.5 million acres and overriding royalty interests in 1.5 million acres. As of December 31, 2016, these non-cost-bearing interests, which it referred to collectively as its mineral and royalty interests, included ownership in 50,000 producing wells. As of December 31, 2016, its mineral and royalty interests were located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BLACK STONE MINERALS LP

SUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS LP (SPH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a marketer and distributor of a range of products. The Company specializes in the distribution of propane, fuel oil and refined fuels, as well as the marketing of natural gas and electricity in deregulated markets. The Company's segments include Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. In support of its marketing and distribution operations, the Company installs and services a range of home comfort equipment, particularly in the areas of heating and ventilation. The Company conducts its business through Suburban Propane, L.P., which operates its propane business and assets (the Operating Partnership), and its direct and indirect subsidiaries. As of September 24, 2016, it had sold approximately 414.8 million gallons of propane and 30.9 million gallons of fuel oil and refined fuels to retail customers. The Company owns and operates a propane storage facility in Elk Grove, California.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS LP

WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP (WES) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Western Midstream Partners LP, formerly Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, is a limited partnership. The Company is formed to own approximately three types of partnership interests in Western Gas Partners, LP (WES). WES is an master limited partnership (MLP) engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and transporting natural gas, and gathering, stabilizing and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. WES provides these midstream services for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko), as well as for third-party producers and customers. Its assets and investments are located in the Rocky Mountains (Colorado, Utah and Wyoming), North-central Pennsylvania and Texas. The Bison treating facility treats and compresses gas from coal-bed methane wells in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming. MIGC, LLC receives gas from various coal-bed methane gathering systems in the Powder River Basin and the Hilight system.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP (DKL) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 56% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products. The Company's business primarily consists of certain crude oil, intermediate and refined products pipelines and transportation, storage, wholesale marketing, terminaling and offloading assets, which were previously owned, operated or held by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (Delek), and assets acquired from unrelated third parties. The Company operates through two segments: Pipelines and Transportation segment, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment. The Company engaged in the gathering, transporting and storing crude oil; storing intermediate products and feed stocks, and marketing, distributing, transporting, offloading and storing refined products. The Company also provides crude oil, intermediate and refined products transportation services for terminaling, and marketing services to third parties primarily in Texas, Tennessee and Arkansas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP

PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP (PSXP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 56% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Phillips 66 Partners LP (Phillips 66) owns, operates, develops and acquires fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals and other transportation and midstream assets. The Company's assets consist of systems, such as Clifton Ridge Crude System, Eagle Ford Gathering System, Ponca Crude System, Billings Crude System, Borger Crude System, Sweeny to Pasadena Products System, Hartford Connector Products System, Gold Line Products System, Cross-Channel Connector Products System, Ponca Products System, Billings Products System, Bayway Products System, Standish Pipeline, Borger Products System, River Parish NGL System, Medford Spheres, Bayway Rail Rack, Ferndale Rail Rack, Sand Hills/Southern Hills Joint Ventures, Explorer Pipeline Joint Venture, Bakken Joint Ventures, Bayou Bridge Pipeline Joint Venture, STACK Pipeline Joint Venture, and Sweeny Fractionator and Clemens Caverns.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

