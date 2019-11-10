Validea's Top Five Energy Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 11/10/2019

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION (COG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs. As of December 31, 2016, its exploration, development and production operations were primarily concentrated in two unconventional plays: the Marcellus Shale in northeast Pennsylvania and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The Company also has operations in various other unconventional and conventional plays throughout the continental United States. Its Marcellus Shale properties are principally located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. Its properties in the Eagle Ford Shale are principally located in Atascosa, Frio and La Salle Counties, Texas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC (FANG) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company's total net acreage position in the Permian Basin was approximately 105,894 net acres. As of December 31, 2016, the Company, through its subsidiary, Viper Energy Partners LP (Viper), owned mineral interests underlying approximately 107,568 gross acres primarily in Midland County, Texas in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin area covers a portion of western Texas and eastern New Mexico. The Company's reserves are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas, in particular in the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn and Atoka formations. The Company refers to the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Strawn and Atoka formations collectively as the Wolfberry play.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HOLLYFRONTIER CORP (HFC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HollyFrontier Corporation is an independent petroleum refiner. The Company produces various light products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. It segments include Refining and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations of the Company's El Dorado, Kansas (the El Dorado Refinery); refinery facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma (collectively, the Tulsa Refineries); a refinery in Artesia, New Mexico that is operated in conjunction with crude oil distillation and vacuum distillation and other facilities situated 65 miles away in Lovington, New Mexico (collectively, the Navajo Refinery); refinery located in Cheyenne, Wyoming (the Cheyenne Refinery); a refinery in Woods Cross, Utah (the Woods Cross Refinery), and HollyFrontier Asphalt Company (HFC Asphalt). The HEP segment involves all of the operations of HEP. HEP is a limited partnership, which owns and operates logistic assets.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NK LUKOIL PAO (ADR) (LUKOY) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NK Lukoil PAO is an energy company. The primary activities of LUKOIL and its subsidiaries are oil exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution. Its segments include Exploration and Production; Refining, Marketing and Distribution, and Corporate and other. The Exploration and Production segment includes its exploration, development and production operations related to crude oil and gas. These activities are located within Russia, with additional activities in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the Middle East, Northern and Western Africa, Norway, Romania and Mexico. The Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment includes refining, petrochemical and transport operations, marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas and refined products, generation, transportation and sales of electricity, heat and related services. The Corporate and other segment includes operations related to finance activities, production of diamonds and certain other activities.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. (PAA) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provide logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas and refined products. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Company's transportation segment operations consist of activities associated with transporting crude oil and NGL on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks and barges. Its Facilities segment operations consist of activities associated with providing storage, terminaling and throughput services for crude oil, refined products, NGL and natural gas, as well as NGL fractionation and isomerization services and natural gas and condensate processing services. Its supply and logistics segment operations consist of the merchant-related activities, including the purchase of the United States and Canadian crude oil at the wellhead, the bulk purchase of crude oil at pipeline, terminal and rail facilities.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

