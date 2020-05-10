Validea's Top Five Energy Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 5/10/2020

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP (BPMP) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership formed by BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. The Company owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns one onshore crude oil pipeline system, one onshore refined products pipeline system, one onshore diluent pipeline system, interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems and an interest in one offshore natural gas pipeline system. Its onshore crude oil, refined products and diluent pipelines include BP2 Pipeline, River Rouge Pipeline and Diamondback Pipeline. Its offshore crude oil and natural gas pipelines include Mars System, Caesar Pipeline, Cleopatra Pipeline, Proteus Pipeline and Endymion Pipeline.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP (OMP) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. The Company is formed to own, develop, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets in North America that are integral to the oil and natural gas operations exclusively within the Williston Basin. The Company's midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. The Company operates in two primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

NUSTAR ENERGY L.P. (NS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NuStar Energy L.P. is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia; the terminalling and storage of petroleum products, and the marketing of petroleum products. The Company's segments include pipeline, storage and fuels marketing. The pipeline segment consists of the transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil and anhydrous ammonia. The storage segment consists of facilities that provide storage, handling and other services for petroleum products, crude oil, specialty chemicals and other liquids. The fuels marketing segment involve the purchase of crude oil, fuel oil, bunker fuel, fuel oil blending components and other refined products for resale. It conducts its operations through its subsidiaries, primarily NuStar Logistics, L.P. and NuStar Pipeline Operating Partnership L.P. As of May 4, 2017, it had more than 9,200 miles of pipeline and 81 terminal and storage facilities that provide approximately 96 million barrels of storage capacity.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

BLACK STONE MINERALS LP (BSM) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is an owner of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Company's principal business is maximizing the value of its existing portfolio of mineral and royalty assets through active management and expanding its asset base through acquisitions of additional mineral and royalty interests. As of December 31, 2016, it owned mineral interests in approximately 15.5 million acres, with an average 45.7% ownership interest in that acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it also owned nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.5 million acres and overriding royalty interests in 1.5 million acres. As of December 31, 2016, these non-cost-bearing interests, which it referred to collectively as its mineral and royalty interests, included ownership in 50,000 producing wells. As of December 31, 2016, its mineral and royalty interests were located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. (MMP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. is principally engaged in the transportation, storage and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil. The Company operates through three segments: refined products, crude oil and marine storage. As of December 31, 2016, its asset portfolio, including the assets of its joint ventures, consisted of its refined products segment, consisting 9,700-mile refined products pipeline system with 53 terminals, as well as 26 independent terminals not connected to its pipeline system and its 1,100-mile ammonia pipeline system; its crude oil segment, consisted of approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels, of which 16 million are used for contract storage, and its marine storage segment, consisted of five marine terminals located along coastal waterways with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

