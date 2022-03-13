Validea's Top Five Energy Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 3/13/2022

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P. (ARLP) is a small-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a diversified natural resource company. The Company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. The Illinois Basin segment includes its operating mining complexes. The Appalachia segment includes its operating mining complexes. The Minerals segment includes the Company's oil & gas mineral interests. The Company is a producer and marketer of coal primarily to the United States utilities and industrial users. The Company owns both mineral and royalty interests in approximately 1.5 million gross acres in oil & gas producing regions in the United States, primarily the Permian, Anadarko, and Williston Basins. In addition, it develops and markets industrial and mining technology products and services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P.

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD (USA) (CNQ) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. The Company's exploration and production operations are focused in North America, mainly in Western Canada; the United Kingdom (UK) portion of the North Sea; and Cote d'Ivoire and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The Company's exploration and production activities are conducted in three geographic segments: North America, North Sea and Offshore Africa. The Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading segment produces synthetic crude oil through bitumen mining and upgrading operations at Horizon Oil Sands and through its direct and indirect interest in Athabasca Oil Sands Project. Within Western Canada, in the Midstream and Refining segment, the Company's activities include pipeline operations, an electricity co-generation system and an investment in the North West Redwater Partnership, a general partnership formed to upgrade and refine bitumen in the Province of Alberta.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD (USA)

HESS MIDSTREAM LP (HESM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hess Midstream LP is a fee-based, midstream company. The Company owns, operates, develops and acquires a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The Company's assets are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota (collectively referred as the Bakken). It operates its business through three segments: gathering; processing and storage; and terminaling and export. Its gathering business consists of its controlling economic interest in Gathering Opco, which owns North Dakota natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil gathering systems. Its processing and storage business consists of its controlling economic interest in the Tioga Gas Plant and its interest in the Mentor Storage Terminal. Its terminaling and export business consists of its controlling economic interest in Logistics Opco.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HESS MIDSTREAM LP

BRIGHAM MINERALS INC (MNRL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brigham Minerals, Inc. mineral acquisition company. The Company is engaged in acquiring oil and gas mineral rights. The Company's portfolio consists of mineral and royalty interests across the basins in the continental United States, including the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin in Colorado, and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The Company's Delaware Basin mineral and royalty interests are located in Reeves, Loving, Ward, Pecos, Culberson and Winkler Counties, Texas with its remaining interests located in Lea County, New Mexico. The Company also owned mineral and royalty interests in Carter and Love Counties, Oklahoma.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BRIGHAM MINERALS INC

MPLX LP (MPLX) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MPLX LP is a diversified master limited partnership (MLP) that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets and provides fuels distribution services. The Company's segments include Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. Its L&S segment primarily engages in transportation, storage, distribution and marketing of crude oil, asphalt and refined petroleum products. The L&S segment also includes the operation of its inland marine business, terminals, rail facilities, storage caverns and refining logistics. The G&P segment primarily engages in gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas as well as the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of NGLs.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MPLX LP

More details on Validea's Martin Zweig strategy

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

