Validea's Top Five Energy Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 11/14/2021

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

HESS MIDSTREAM LP (HESM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hess Midstream LP is a fee-based, midstream company. The Company owns, operates, develops and acquires a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The Company's assets are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota (collectively referred as the Bakken). It operates its business through three segments: gathering; processing and storage; and terminaling and export. Its gathering business consists of its controlling economic interest in Gathering Opco, which owns North Dakota natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil gathering systems. Its processing and storage business consists of its controlling economic interest in the Tioga Gas Plant and its interest in the Mentor Storage Terminal. Its terminaling and export business consists of its controlling economic interest in Logistics Opco.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HESS MIDSTREAM LP

Full Guru Analysis for HESM>

Full Factor Report for HESM>

HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. (HEP) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) is engaged in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho and Washington. The Company operates through segments, including Pipelines and Terminals segment and a Refinery Processing Unit segment. Its pipelines and terminals segment consists of approximately 26 main pipeline segments; Crude gathering networks in Texas and New Mexico; refined product terminals; 1 crude terminal; approximately 31,800 track feet of rail storage located at two facilities; approximately 7 locations with truck and/or rail racks, and Tankage at all six of HollyFrontier Corporation's (HFC's) refining facility locations. Its Refinery Processing Unit segment consists of over five refinery processing units at two of HFC's refining facility locations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.

Full Guru Analysis for HEP>

Full Factor Report for HEP>

MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. (MMP) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. is principally engaged in the transportation, storage and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil. The Company operates through three segments: refined products, crude oil and marine storage. As of December 31, 2016, its asset portfolio, including the assets of its joint ventures, consisted of its refined products segment, consisting 9,700-mile refined products pipeline system with 53 terminals, as well as 26 independent terminals not connected to its pipeline system and its 1,100-mile ammonia pipeline system; its crude oil segment, consisted of approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels, of which 16 million are used for contract storage, and its marine storage segment, consisted of five marine terminals located along coastal waterways with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.

Full Guru Analysis for MMP>

Full Factor Report for MMP>

PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP (PSXP) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Phillips 66 Partners LP is a provider of fee-based transportation, terminaling, processing, storage and fractionation services to Phillips 66 and other customers. The Company owns, operates, develops, and acquires fee-based midstream assets. Its operations consist of crude oil, refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids (NGL) transportation terminaling, processing and storage assets. It conducts its operations through both owned and joint venture operations. The Company's assets consist of systems, such as Billings Crude System, Billings Products System, Borger Crude System, Borger Products System, Clifton Ridge Crude System, Cross-Channel Connector Products System, Eagle Ford Gathering System, Gold Line Products System, Hartford Connector Products System, Ponca Crude System, Ponca Products System, River Parish NGL System, and Sweeny to Pasadena Products System.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP

Full Guru Analysis for PSXP>

Full Factor Report for PSXP>

RATTLER MIDSTREAM LP (RTLR) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rattler Midstream LP provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services, including water sourcing and transportation and produced water gathering and disposal to Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Diamondback). The Company operates through two segments: midstream services and real estate operations. The Company owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The Company owns and operates approximately 927 miles of crude oil, natural gas, sourced water and produced water gathering pipelines across the Midland and Delaware Basins. Its oil and gas gathering systems transport oil and gas from the infield production batteries to intermediary pipelines. its water system obtains and distributes sourced water for use in drilling and completion operations and collects flowback and produced water, which it refers to collectively as produced water, for recycling and disposal.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of RATTLER MIDSTREAM LP

Full Guru Analysis for RTLR>

Full Factor Report for RTLR>

More details on Validea's Martin Zweig strategy

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.