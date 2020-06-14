Validea's Top Five Energy Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 6/14/2020

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

NK LUKOIL PAO (ADR) (LUKOY) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NK Lukoil PAO is an energy company. The primary activities of LUKOIL and its subsidiaries are oil exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution. Its segments include Exploration and Production; Refining, Marketing and Distribution, and Corporate and other. The Exploration and Production segment includes its exploration, development and production operations related to crude oil and gas. These activities are located within Russia, with additional activities in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the Middle East, Northern and Western Africa, Norway, Romania and Mexico. The Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment includes refining, petrochemical and transport operations, marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas and refined products, generation, transportation and sales of electricity, heat and related services. The Corporate and other segment includes operations related to finance activities, production of diamonds and certain other activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NK LUKOIL PAO (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for LUKOY>

Full Factor Report for LUKOY>

LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC (LBRT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is a provider of hydraulic fracturing services. The Company provides its services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The Company primarily provides its services in Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin and the Powder River Basin. The Company performs hydraulic fracturing services to restrict the flow of hydrocarbons in oil and gas production. As of March 2018, the Company had active hydraulic fracturing fleets of 21, representing approximately 885,000 hydraulic horsepower (HHP). As of December 31, 2017 the Company owns and leases properties, which include Odessa, TX, Henderson, CO, Gillette, WY, Williston, ND, and Cibolo, TX.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC

Full Guru Analysis for LBRT>

Full Factor Report for LBRT>

TECK RESOURCES LTD (USA) (TECK) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Teck Resources Ltd is a Canada-based company, which engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company's segments include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. The Company is a seaborne exporter of steelmaking coal, with approximately six operations in Western Canada. It has approximately four operating mines in Canada, Chile and Peru, and copper development projects in North and South America. It produces mined zinc, with approximately three operating mines in the United States and Peru, and owns one fully integrated zinc and lead smelting and refining facilities located in Canada. It also has an interest in producing oil sands mine in Alberta, as well as oil sands development assets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TECK RESOURCES LTD (USA)

Full Guru Analysis for TECK>

Full Factor Report for TECK>

BAKER HUGHES CO (BKR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Baker Hughes Co, formerly Baker Hughes, a GE Company, is an oilfield services company. The Company provides oilfield products, services and digital solutions. It operates through four business segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). OFS provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production and intervention. OFE provides a broad portfolio of products and services required to facilitate the flow of hydrocarbons from the subsea wellhead to the surface production facilities. TPS provides equipment and related services for mechanical-drive, compression and power-generation applications across the oil and gas industry. DS provides operating technologies for the health, productivity and safety of asset intensive industries and enable the industrial Internet of Things.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BAKER HUGHES CO

Full Guru Analysis for BKR>

Full Factor Report for BKR>

CHEVRON CORPORATION (CVX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream. Upstream operations consist primarily of exploring for, developing and producing crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant. Downstream operations consist primarily of refining of crude oil into petroleum products; marketing of crude oil and refined products; transporting of crude oil and refined products, and manufacturing and marketing of commodity petrochemicals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CHEVRON CORPORATION

Full Guru Analysis for CVX>

Full Factor Report for CVX>

More details on Validea's Kenneth Fisher strategy

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.